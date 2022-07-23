Ted Cruz mocks AOC for pretending to be handcuffed, says his pronouns are ‘I don’t give a s***’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz mocked progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday night after the New York Democrat pretended to be handcuffed at a pro-abortion rally this week.

The Republican lawmaker used Ocasio-Cortez’s arrest as a punch line while denouncing skyrocketing 9.1 percent inflation that was seen as a failure of the Biden administration last month.

He also took a shot at California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell because of his previous ties to an alleged Chinese spy named Fang Fang.

“Inflation has gotten out of hand. Food shoots up. Electricity shoots up. Healthcare is skyrocketing,” Cruz told his audience.

‘It’s so bad, ANTIFA can’t afford stones. It’s gotten so bad that Eric Swalwell can’t afford Chinese dinners.”

He added: “It’s gotten so bad that AOC can’t afford fake handcuffs.”

Cruz’s audience of mostly Republican teens and young adults burst out laughing.

The senator received another standing ovation when he mocked the use of pronouns by progressives and the crowd said, “My favorite pronouns are ‘kiss my a**’.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was among the speakers on the first night of Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit

Hundreds of young Republican voters flocked to Tampa for the multi-day event

Cruz received the most enthusiastic welcome from the three senators speaking Friday night, the other two being Josh Hawley and Mike Lee

He made the comments at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. The right-wing activist group’s multi-day event in Tampa, Florida, will host a litany of Republican national figures — some of whom are speculated to be likely presidential candidates by 2024.

Cruz, who was received more enthusiastically than Senators Josh Hawley or Mike Lee before him, unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in 2016, but dropped out, eventually becoming one of Donald Trump’s most loyal allies.

But he is once again creating buzz at the White House — and has refused on previous occasions to say he would support the ex-president if he announced a new campaign.

At one point, he referred to the sound of a violent thunderstorm outside the walls of the hall to illustrate his warning against the Democrats currently in power.

For many Americans, before Biden was sworn in, ‘Socialism Sucks’ was just words on a t-shirt. Now you can hear the thunder in the sky,’ he said.

His crack at Ocasio-Cortez comes after the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist was arrested Tuesday along with 16 other lawmakers during a pro-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained by US Capitol Police Officers after participating in a sit-in with Center for Popular Democracy Action activists on July 19

Ocasio-Cortez was mocked online after videos and images showed her holding her hands behind her back during the arrest — leading critics to accuse her of pretending to be handcuffed

Other House Democrats detained by police include Ocasio-Cortez’ fellow “Squad” members, deputies Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

But the New York Democrat was mocked by Republicans and other critics after videos showed her holding her hands behind her back as if they were being held — despite pumping a fist in the air late as police led her away.

Omar was accused of acting in a similar manner.

Ocasio-Cortez has since denied “faking” that she was handcuffed after being accused by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace on Twitter.

‘There’s no fakery here. Keeping your hands behind your back is a good practice while in custody, handcuffed or not, to prevent the charges from escalating, such as resisting arrest,” she replied a few minutes later.