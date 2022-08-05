Ted Cruz accuses ‘cheese eating surrender monkeys’ in the White House of making the world less safe

Senator Ted Cruz on Friday denounced the Biden administration as “cheese-eating surrender monkeys” for failing to take a stronger stand against China when a former state media editor called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane to be shot down when she visited Taiwan.

He said the White House was making the world less safe.

Pelosi’s visit – the first by a speaker of the House in more than 20 years – has heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, who launched live fire drills in the seas around the autonomous island.

It was preceded by social media calls to bring down Pelosi’s plane if it did not stray from its course.

“The White House press secretary was asked what the White House thinks about this and, I’m kidding, their answer was not, we don’t have a position on that,” he told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

‘What the hell is wrong with you?

“I’m not a Pelosi fan.

But the only answer to an enemy of America threatening to kill the Speaker of the United States House is that it would be an act of war with devastating consequences.

“And the weakness and calm that comes from these cheese-eating surrender monkeys makes America and around the world much less safe.”

sen. Ted Cruz addressed conservatives at a conference in Dallas, Texas, Thursday. He said the White House was making the world less safe by not taking a firm stand against China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan sparked tensions between Washington and Beijing. China has launched live-fire military exercises around the island

Donald Trump closes the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday

Last week, Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-owned company Global Times, made inflammatory comments on social media.

‘The [People’s Liberation Army] has the right to forcibly dislodge Pelosi’s plane and US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movements of obstacles,” he wrote. “If they aren’t effective, shoot them.”

Cruz offered his response during a red-meat speech to an enthusiastic conservative audience.

He spoke shortly after China raised its own level of rhetoric, chastising Pelosi and raising the issue of George Floyd’s murder for trying to ridicule what the US believes were US efforts to control the world.

Beijing announced that it is imposing sanctions on Pelosi’s immediate family in response to her “cruel” actions.

“Despite China’s grave concern and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs, undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling the One China policy and promoting peace and stability.” in the Taiwan Strait,” a statement said. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

A communist government spokesman then compared the behavior of the United States to the murder of George Floyd by agents in Minneapolis.

Hua Chunying wrote: “We cannot allow the US to consider itself a ‘world police officer’ and treat other countries George Floyd who can bully and strangle at will.”

It emerges that the White House summoned Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday to condemn the escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterate that the United States does not want a crisis in the region.

The Biden administration supports Pelosi’s trip as a way to promote democracy in Taiwan and has criticized Beijing’s “sabre chatter” and “unnecessary” military exercises.

China yesterday stepped up its military harassment of Taiwan by firing ballistic missiles that flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters

“After China’s overnight actions, we have summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to demarcate him about (China’s) provocative actions,” White House spokesman John Kirby said. Washington Post. A démarche is a protest through diplomatic channels.

Four days of war games around Taiwan began just before 2 p.m. (local time) with wave after wave of missile launches as Chinese fighter jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.

Five high-powered missiles fired from the mainland flew over Taiwan, Japanese officials said, and plunged into the sea south of Hateruma Island, part of Okinawa. The series of islands is part of Japan’s “exclusive economic zone,” which extends 200 nautical miles from the coast.

Taiwan on Friday accused Chinese warships and warplanes of crossing the “median line” that runs through the middle of the Taiwan Strait, separating it from the mainland.

The line is an unofficial but previously widely recognized border that Beijing insists “no longer exist” as it tries to exert control over its much smaller neighbor.