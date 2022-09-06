Technology that simulates complex molecular interactions could lead to better treatments for cancer and COVID-19
A team led by biomedical engineers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has developed a universally accessible application that can simulate complex molecular interactions, helping researchers design better treatments for diseases such as cancer and COVID-19.
The paper builds on a study the researchers published in 2019. Now they’ve expanded the technology to simulate even more complex molecular interactions, make the application easy for non-experts to use, and applied their findings to shed light on how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects the body.
The study is published in nature communicationand the app, called MVsim, is available for free to other researchers on GitHub.
The simulator predicts the strength, speed and selectivity of multivalent interactions, involving molecules that have multiple binding sites and can be used to develop drugs for diseases, especially cancer and COVID-19.
“Multivalent interactions are very important in natural biological systems, and they are now beginning to be used creatively to create new therapeutic drugs that exploit their unique binding properties,” said Casim Sarkar, senior author of the paper and a professor at the University of Minnesota. Department of Biomedical Engineering.
“With multivalent drugs, you can basically target cells very specifically in a way that is not possible with standard, monovalent drugs, but there are many variables to consider in their design and much of the work in the field to date has been done by experimental trial and error,” Sarkar added. “Now with MVsim we can make good predictions that can be used to more rationally design such therapies.”
Many cancer drugs bind not only to tumor cells but also to cells they do not target, often causing unwanted side effects for the patient. By optimizing the specificity of multivalent interactions using MVsim, researchers can design drugs that target cells in a tumor more specifically, while minimizing binding to other cells in the body.
Another example is the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Scientists know that the virus evolves to better infect our cells and evade our immune system, but the molecular mechanisms behind how the virus does this are relatively unknown. Using their MVsim technology, the University of Minnesota researchers were able to explore this process in more depth and uncover the rates at which individual binding domains within the virus’s multivalent spike protein switch between a cell-infecting state and an immune-evasive state.
“We essentially have a computational microscope that allows us to look under the hood and see what multivalent proteins like the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein do at the molecular level,” Sarkar explains. “This level of molecular detail is difficult to capture with a physical experiment. One of the real strengths of MVsim is that not only can we learn more about how these systems work, but we can also use this tool to design new multivalent interactions.” for diseases such as cancer and COVID-19.”
The researchers have already identified possible ways to limit the infectivity of current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants, which they plan to test soon.
Bence Bruncsics et al, MVsim is a toolset for quantifying and designing multivalent interactions, nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32496-6
MVsim app: GitHub
