Technology that simulates complex molecular interactions could lead to better treatments for cancer and COVID-19

The MVsim input design interface provides interactive parameter specification for systems with multivalent, multimolecular interaction. a A point-and-click interface allows the user to select the number of ligands (up to three) and valences of the ligand(s) and receptor (up to trivalent) that make up the multivalent system. Based on the chosen design, the user specifies the structure of each of the ligands by entering the appropriate molecular weight (MW); the binding domain diameters (Ø); the contour lengths (lc of the linkers (i.e., the maximum end-to-end distance; e.g., 3.5 and 1.5 per amino acid for a random coil and alpha helix, respectively); and the persistence lengths (lp) of the linkers. Furthermore, the appropriate combinatorial interactions (numbered 1 to 9) unique to each receptor-ligand pair are highlighted.Parameter fields allow the entry of monovalent rate constants for each pairwise interaction.Non-binding interactions can be indicated by k at and k from values ​​of zero (e.g. as illustrated with Ligand B in yellow for interactions "1" and "5"). b An input field allows the user to specify patterns of total, bulk ligand concentrations. An association phase occurs during periods of non-zero bulk ligand concentration (e.g., 90-270 s for ligand B). Dissociation phases occur when the ligand is removed from the bulk solution (e.g., 360-720 s for ligand A). Here, ligand C is specified as being continuously present in solution during the 720 s of the time course of the interaction. The graphic display allows visualization of the specified bulk concentration pulse pattern. c User input parameters for the receptor. Receptor concentration can be specified as an SPR-mimicking areal density (measured in RU; where 1 RU equals ~1 pg/mm2) or a molar concentration. Receptor topology is specified in the same form as described above for the ligands. d It MVsimcontroller tab allows starting, looping, and exporting binding simulations. "initiate" performs a simulation. "Redo" performs an abbreviated simulation that is used when no changes have been made to the valence or topology of the system. "Reset" restart the app and clear the user input parameters from all fields. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32496-6



A team led by biomedical engineers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has developed a universally accessible application that can simulate complex molecular interactions, helping researchers design better treatments for diseases such as cancer and COVID-19.

The paper builds on a study the researchers published in 2019. Now they’ve expanded the technology to simulate even more complex molecular interactions, make the application easy for non-experts to use, and applied their findings to shed light on how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects the body.

The study is published in nature communicationand the app, called MVsim, is available for free to other researchers on GitHub.

The simulator predicts the strength, speed and selectivity of multivalent interactions, involving molecules that have multiple binding sites and can be used to develop drugs for diseases, especially cancer and COVID-19.

“Multivalent interactions are very important in natural biological systems, and they are now beginning to be used creatively to create new therapeutic drugs that exploit their unique binding properties,” said Casim Sarkar, senior author of the paper and a professor at the University of Minnesota. Department of Biomedical Engineering.

“With multivalent drugs, you can basically target cells very specifically in a way that is not possible with standard, monovalent drugs, but there are many variables to consider in their design and much of the work in the field to date has been done by experimental trial and error,” Sarkar added. “Now with MVsim we can make good predictions that can be used to more rationally design such therapies.”

Many cancer drugs bind not only to tumor cells but also to cells they do not target, often causing unwanted side effects for the patient. By optimizing the specificity of multivalent interactions using MVsim, researchers can design drugs that target cells in a tumor more specifically, while minimizing binding to other cells in the body.

Another example is the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Scientists know that the virus evolves to better infect our cells and evade our immune system, but the molecular mechanisms behind how the virus does this are relatively unknown. Using their MVsim technology, the University of Minnesota researchers were able to explore this process in more depth and uncover the rates at which individual binding domains within the virus’s multivalent spike protein switch between a cell-infecting state and an immune-evasive state.

“We essentially have a computational microscope that allows us to look under the hood and see what multivalent proteins like the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein do at the molecular level,” Sarkar explains. “This level of molecular detail is difficult to capture with a physical experiment. One of the real strengths of MVsim is that not only can we learn more about how these systems work, but we can also use this tool to design new multivalent interactions.” for diseases such as cancer and COVID-19.”

The researchers have already identified possible ways to limit the infectivity of current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants, which they plan to test soon.

More information:

Bence Bruncsics et al, MVsim is a toolset for quantifying and designing multivalent interactions, nature communication (2022). Bence Bruncsics et al, MVsim is a toolset for quantifying and designing multivalent interactions,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32496-6 MVsim app: GitHub

Provided by the University of Minnesota

