Technology found to be able to keep heart, liver and kidney cells alive for HOURS after death

A new technology can keep organ cells alive for hours after the rest of the body dies, in a breakthrough that experts hope will quell the urgent need for more transplantable hearts, kidneys and livers.

Yale University researchers developed ‘OrganEx’ – an offshoot of the groundbreaking ‘BrainEx’ technology designed in 2019 by scientists at the New Haven, Connecticut school. live up to six hours after the rest of the body dies.

This research was conducted on pigs, but the team is hopeful that their experimental process will also be effective on human organs. If so, it could significantly increase the supply of hearts, kidneys and livers available for transplant — even helping to extend the lives of some people on the waiting list.

With more than 105,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant — and 17 dying every day — researchers hope these findings could help improve and extend the lives of millions later on.

A Yale University research team found that a new compound OrganEx could preserve organs from a dead pig for up to six hours after death

The research team, which published their findings Wednesday in Nature, induced cardiac arrest in anesthetized pigs to determine how their bodily functions would respond to the compound.

They used a device similar to machines that pump the heart and lungs during surgery to prop up the pigs’ organs while delivering the substance.

Six hours after death, areas of key cell function were still active in the pigs’ bodies, and some organ functions were even restored after death.

“We were also able to restore circulation throughout the body, which surprised us,” Dr Nenad Sestan, a neuroscience professor at Yale who led the study, said in a statement.

They also discovered a return of electrical activity in the heart, which allowed it to keep pumping.

Sestan explained that when the heart stops, organs swell and blood vessels collapse, stopping blood circulation in the body.

Pigs given OrganEx, however, did not show the same signs of collapse after treatment, but as a result, their organs remained functional – and most importantly, transplantable – as a result.

Some of the motor functions of the pigs were also preserved, with the animals still spontaneously exhibiting head and neck muscle movements even after death.

These findings stem from a medical breakthrough at Yale in 2019. A research team at the time was able to restore a pig’s brain functions four hours after it died.

“The intact brain of a large mammal retains a previously underappreciated ability to restore circulation and certain molecular and cellular activities several hours after circulatory arrest,” Sestan said in a statement at the time.

He then explained how the findings of the BrainEx experiment were applied to develop OrganEx: “If we could restore certain cellular functions in the dead brain, an organ known to be most susceptible to ischemia.” [inadequate blood supply]we hypothesized that something similar could also be achieved in other vital transplantable organs.’

The research team is hopeful that their findings will dramatically expand the number of organ transplants performed each year.

However, they can’t be sure how much that is, as Sestan told DailyMail.com in an email that it would be difficult to measure, but “the technology could one day greatly increase organ availability and overcome the logistical limitations of organ transplantation.” can reduce.’

When a person dies, there is a limited period in which their organs can be harvested. Depending on the cause of death, some of their organs may be considered completely useless.

Maintaining and possibly even repairing organs using this new technology will open many doors for transplantation.

Researchers also hope that OrganEx could be valuable before a person dies, extending the life of a person’s organs currently in need of a transplant.

This could help prevent some of the 17 daily deaths waiting for organs in America every day.

“There are numerous potential applications of this exciting new technology…however, we need to carefully monitor all future studies, especially any studies involving brain perfusion,” said Dr. Stephen Latham, director of the Yale Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics, said.

There are also other questions that need to be answered. Sestan told DailyMail.com that his team still doesn’t know whether organs maintained with OrganEx are as durable, functional or safe to transplant as the organs used now.

He also doesn’t know if it could affect xenotransplantation — which involves implanting organs from one animal into another. This practice has been experimented with several times in recent years with varying degrees of success.