Technology developed in Niskayuna aids Washington D.C. sleep study

NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — Advanced medical technology developed in Niskayuna could hold the key to understanding sleep deprivation’s impact on brain health in a new study.

According to the Sleep FoundationMore than 35 percent of adults in the US get less than 7 hours of sleep, and that number is even higher for active-duty military personnel.

“Helping people understand the role of sleep and health and improving the quality of their sleep is really an important end product that we hope to realize with this research,” said Dr. Kent Werner, the study’s principal investigator.

It is a collaboration between General Electric Research and Uniformed Services University, funded by the US Department of Defense, that will analyze 75 military personnel with different sleeping habits at USU in Washington, D.C.

The research team is using a high-tech MRI system, nicknamed MAGNUS, developed at a GE MRI lab in Niskayuna. It is 3-4 times faster than conventional MRI scanners and can visualize areas of the brain working to “clear your head” and how different types of sleep can affect this.

Researchers such as Dr. Werner, hope the study will provide new insights for everyone about the harmful effects of sleep deprivation and its relationship to more serious brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain injury.

“Once this technique with the MRI scanner works well, we will compare it to the blood changes during sleep so that we can predict whether or not your brain is properly cleaned during sleep,” Werner said.

Werner believes the results of the study can be applied to everyday life.

“We can then help people see what their brains are doing and even use techniques to improve that clearance, so hopefully they’ll have more restorative sleep, but more importantly, they’ll have a happier future where they’re less likely to have to get Alzheimer’s disease.’ Werner said.

The study should be completed in 2024.