Technologies for single-cell RNA profiling can help dissect the cellular bases of complex diseases around the globe

Alex K. Shalek, an associate professor of chemistry at MIT, uses technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing to analyze differences in gene expression patterns of individual cells and figure out how each cell contributes to the function of a tissue or organ. Credit: M. Scott Brauer



Within a given tissue or organ, cells can be very similar or even identical. But at the molecular level, these cells can have small differences that lead to large variations in their functions.

Alex K. Shalek, an associate professor of chemistry at MIT, finds it challenging to uncover those small differences. In his lab, researchers are developing and implementing technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing, which allow them to analyze differences in gene expression patterns and find out how each cell contributes to a tissue’s function.

“Single-cell RNA sequencing is an incredibly powerful way to investigate what cells are doing at any given time. By looking at associations between the different mRNAs that cells express, we can identify really important features of a tissue, such as which cells are present.” are and what are those cells trying to do,” said Shalek, who is also a core member of MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science and an extramural member of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, as well as a member of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard and an institute member of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

While his work focuses on identifying small-scale differences, he hopes this will have large-scale implications as he seeks to better understand globally important diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis and cancer.

“A lot of what we’re doing now is global collaborative work that really focuses on understanding the cellular and molecular basis of human disease — working with people in more than 30 countries on six continents,” he says. “I like fundamental work and the precision that is possible in model systems, but I have always been very motivated to connect our science with human health and to understand what happens in different diseases so that we can develop better preventions and treatments .”

Exploring the physical world

As a student at Columbia University, Shalek alternated between a few different majors before plunging into chemical physics. He started in physics because he wanted to understand the fundamental laws of how the physical world works. However, as he progressed, he realized that most of the available research opportunities involved the detection of high-energy particles, which did not appeal to him.

He then took some math courses but felt no real connection to matter, so he switched to chemistry, where he came across a course that appealed to him: statistical mechanics, which uses statistical methods to study the behavior of large numbers of atoms or molecules. .

“I loved it because it helped me understand how all these rules I learned in physics about microscopic particles actually translated to macroscopic things in the world around me,” Shalek says.

Torn over what he wanted to do after graduating from college, he decided to enter graduate school. At Harvard University, where he earned a Ph.D. in chemical physics, he worked at Hongkun Park, a professor of chemistry and physics. Park, who had just been hired for his work measuring the optical and electronic properties of single molecules and nanomaterials, was building a new program to study the brain. In particular, he wanted to find ways to make very accurate electrical measurements of many neurons at once.

As the first to join the new effort, Shalek was responsible for figuring out how to make computer models, fabricate devices, write software to control electronics, analyze the data, and many other things he didn’t know how to do. had to do. on top of learning neurobiology.

“It was challenging to say the least. I got a crash course in doing a lot of different things,” he recalls. “It was a very humbling experience, but I learned a lot. Making my way to different labs in the city at Harvard and MIT allowed me to pick things up faster. I felt very comfortable taking on new topics and tackling difficult problems by leaning on and learning from others.”

His efforts led to the development of several new technologies, including arrays of nanowires that can be used to record neuron activity and to inject molecules into individual cells without damaging them and to remove some of the contents of the cells. . This proved especially useful for studying immune cells, which are usually resistant to other delivery methods, such as viruses.

An individual approach

Shalek’s work in graduate school stimulated his interest in systems biology, which involves extensively measuring many aspects of a biological system using genomics and other techniques, then building models that explain the observed measurements, and finally testing the models in living cells. using disruption techniques. However, much to his frustration, he often found that when he tried to test a prediction from a model, not all cells in the system would show the expected result.

“There was a lot of variety,” he says. “I saw differences in the level of mRNAs, or in the expression or activity of proteins, or sometimes all my cells wouldn’t differentiate into the same thing.”

He began to wonder whether it would be worth trying to study each individual cell within a system, rather than the traditional approach of pooled sequencing of their mRNA. During his postdoc, he collaborated with Park and Aviv Regev, an MIT professor of biology and member of the Broad Institute, to develop technologies for sequencing all the mRNA found in large sets of individual cells. This information can then be used to classify cells into different types and reveal what state they are in at any given time.

In his lab at MIT, Shalek now uses improvements he’s helped make to this approach to analyze many types of cells and tissues and study how their identities are shaped by their environment. His recent work has included studies on how the state of cancer cells influences the response to chemotherapy, the cellular targets of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, analysis of cell types involved in breastfeeding and identification of T cells ready to fight inflammation. cause during allergic reactions.

An overarching theme of this work is how cells maintain homeostasis, or the steady state of physical and chemical conditions in living organisms.

“We know how important homeostasis is because we know that imbalances can lead to autoimmune diseases and immune deficiencies, or to the growth of cancer,” says Shalek. “We really want to define at the cellular level what balance is, how you maintain the balance and how different environmental factors like exposure to different infections or diets change that balance?”

Shalek says he appreciates the many opportunities he has to collaborate with other researchers around MIT and the Boston area, in addition to his many international collaborators. While his lab works on human disease issues, he makes sure to help nurture the next generation of scientists, in the same way he could receive training and guidance as a graduate student and postdoc.

“If you bring together the collective brain trust of this community and work with people around the world, you can do incredible things,” Shalek says. “My experience has taught me the importance of supporting and empowering scientists and trying to uplift the community, and that’s a big part of what I’ve focused on. I recognize that much of my success has depended on it. fact that people opened up their labs and time and support me, so I’ve tried to prepay that.”

