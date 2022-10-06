Tech firm owned by Boris Johnson’s ex-lover Jennifer Arcuri is closing after plunging into the red

<!–

A technology company owned by Boris Johnson’s ex Jennifer Arcuri, who once received £11,500 from the Mayor of London’s promotional agency, is to close after throwing £356,616 into the red.

Innotech Network Limited (INL), which ran tech conferences, was given £11,500 by a promotional agency controlled by the Greater London Authority when Mr Johnson was mayor.

The former prime minister was accused of favoring her business interests because of their relationship, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct said there were no reasonable grounds to launch an investigation into potential wrongdoing in public office.

Ms Arcuri, 37, set up INL in 2013 but has now revealed she intends to close the business after applying to have it ‘struck off’ the Companies House Register.

At the same time, she has quit as a director of another company involved in the sleaze scandal, which threatened to destabilize Johsnon when he was prime minister.

Documents show she is no longer a director of Hacker House, which has run up debts of almost £2m, although she remains in ‘significant control’ of the company, according to documents.

Hacker House, which is run by Ms Arcuri and her cyber consultant husband Matthew Hickey, was awarded a £100,000 grant from the Department of Culture Media and Sport in 2015 – although it is believed only £47,000 was actually paid.

Ms Arcuri and Mr Johnson began a relationship while he was mayor of London and in her diaries she recorded Johnson’s comments encouraging her business.

In one, he told her: “How can I be the driving force – the throttle – your bare footstep as you make your career? Tell me: how can I help you?”

In another diary, she recalled him saying: “I can hardly control myself when I see you. You make me too excited. Baby, I couldn’t wait. All year I’ve been waiting for you. All year round. You drove me crazy. I’ve never thought of any woman like I’ve thought of you.”

In October 2013, the Mayor’s advertising agency, London & Partners, gave Innotech £10,000 to sponsor an Islamic economic forum, and the following summer it gave a further £1,500 to sponsor an event in the House of Commons.

In November 2014, Ms Arcuri was a delegate on Mr Johnson’s trade mission to Singapore and Malaysia.

She also met Mr Johnson during his trade mission to New York in February 2015. Eight months later she was a delegate on one to Tel Aviv.

Arcuri moved to close INL in September, and on the same day she stepped down as director of Hacker House. However, she is still listed as being in control of co-director Hickey at Hacker House.

A report by the Independent Office for Policing Conduct in 2020 said there was no evidence of a criminal act by Boris Johnson.

Last month the GLA published a report saying the L&P should address the risk that undue pressure from senior officials and the mayor is undermining its work.

Chair of the oversight committee that investigated, GLA member Caroline Pidgeon, said: “While the IOPC inquiry into the allegations against Boris Johnson did not find evidence of a criminal act, it did conclude that there was some evidence that Boris Johnson was in an intimate relationship with Jennifer Arcuri for some of the relevant period.

“If he was in such a relationship, failing to declare this as a conflict of interest could have constituted a breach of the wider Nolan Principles, the ethical standards to which those working in the public sector are expected to adhere.”