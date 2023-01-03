Tech CEO arrested for spying on woman in Bay Area Panera bathroom

A Bay Area tech CEO was arrested Monday after he was caught spying on a woman in the bathroom of a Panera Bread.

Eduardo Moreno, 35, reportedly stuck his head under a bathroom cubicle door before the woman chased him away, attempting to confront him outside the establishment.

After the Stanford University grad pushed the woman down and took her phone onto the street, she later returned to the Panera and was tackled by bystanders.

Moreno runs the Palo Alto-based SeaDrone Inc. who does underwater inspections.

This is the Mountain View, California Panera Bread where Moreno was arrested

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at the Panera Bread at 1035 El Monte Avenue in Mountain View, California.

A woman initially called police after seeing Moreno stick his head under a bathroom cubicle to watch her in the restaurant’s women’s restroom.

According to police, the woman yelled at Moreno and he ran out of the bathroom and left the restaurant.

The woman, whose name was not released, managed to chase him down and confront him near El Camino Real, a nearby street.

The woman tried to take a picture of Moreno, where he grabbed her phone and pushed her down, police said.

He then took off in the direction of Marich Way.

As he ran away, Moreno was seen taking off his shirt and jumping over a fence.

For reasons unknown, Moreno later returned to the Panera Bread and was tackled by a group of bystanders.

The woman identified Moreno as the man who spied on her and he was taken into custody.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of theft and “peeping” and was incarcerated at the Santa Clara County Jail.

At this time, Mountain View police officials say they are “looking for additional victims” who may have had similar run-ins with Moreno.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed Monday’s incident to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.

DailyMail.com attempted to contact SeaDrone Inc. for comment, but could not reach company representatives at time of publication.

No date has yet been set for the suspect’s arraignment.

According to Moreno LinkedIn page, the CEO has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford and previously attended Arizona State University.

Moreno’s company “provides drone-based end-to-end hull inspection solutions that enable operators to go beyond diving operations and perform class-certified underwater inspections instead of dry docking.”

The process enables accurate inspection of a vessel in a fraction of the time normally required to perform such rigorous work.

“A process that used to take ten hours now takes only one,” reads the description.

Public records obtained by DailyMail.com show that the Northern California resident has had previous run-ins with law enforcement for traffic and speeding violations.

In 2007, Moreno was charged with excessive speeding in excess of 85 miles per hour in Yuma, Arizona.

He was later charged with second-degree misdemeanor in 2008 for breach of promise to appear in court for speeding tickets.

Three years later, the CEO faced legal trouble in Pima County, Arizona for an unspecified charge.