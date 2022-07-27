Tech boom sees markets rise as fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage points

US equities rose higher than expected after Fed’s decision to raise Wednesday for the second straight month – as investors continue to monitor the market for clues as to the current state of the economy.

The gains caused the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow all to rise as much as two percent after the central bank’s long-awaited move to raise its key rate by 0.75 percentage points — the latest attempt to contain rampant inflation.

The rise came as a surprise to many who expected the maneuver to further hamper the US economy h higher interest rates typically have a negative effect on earnings and stock prices.

Wednesday’s stock, however, defied investor expectations almost immediately after the bureau’s midday meeting, thanks in part to to a minor tech boon led by market leaders Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet.

Both companies reported earnings that were better than investors feared, potentially fueling the market rally.

As a result, the S&P 500 index rose 1.4 percent at 3:07 p.m. – a gain that more than made up for the losses of the benchmark index the day before, amid some uncertainty about the Fed’s planned course of action.

The Dow, meanwhile, rose 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.5 percent.

The development comes during an important week in financial markets, with traders around the world closely monitoring the interest rate decision, the Fed’s main tool to fight inflation.

The number describes the short-term interest rate for commercial banks, which then pass that interest on to consumers and businesses.

Investors will watch for any indications from the agency of further rate hikes for the remainder of the year, and whether officials will eventually roll back and cut rates next year.

A press conference held shortly after the announcement by Fed Chair Jerome Powell shed more light on those plans as inflation rates continue to rise to levels not seen in decades.

The conference saw the official claim that the US is not in a recession and that the Fed was not against another similar hike.

After announcing the 75 basis point hike, Powell hinted to reporters that the Fed would not oppose further hikes for the foreseeable future, saying the bank “wouldn’t hesitate to take an even bigger step” if required.

He added that he expects inflation – which reached 9.1 percent last month, the highest in 41 years – to eventually fall 2 percent as a result of the recent hike.

“We’re not trying to get into a recession, and we don’t think we need to,” said Powell, 69.

At the conference, the official claimed the US is not in a recession, given that monthly wage growth has recently added an average of 450,000 jobs and employers added 2.7 million jobs in the first half of 2022.

“I don’t think the US is in a recession right now,” he said, “and the reason is that there are just too many parts of the economy that are doing too well.”

He continued to insist that the current economic downturn is only a result of last year’s exceptional growth, when the US slowly began to recover from economic losses incurred during the pandemic.

“Growth is slowing for reasons we understand,” Powell told the press and the federal commission. ‘Growth was exceptionally high last year, 5.5%. We expected growth to slow down. There is also more braking now.’

He added, “It doesn’t make sense that the economy would be in a recession.”

Federal interest rates now stand at 2.33 percent after Wednesday’s hike as the central bank acts aggressively to curb inflation.

Officials expect three additional hikes next year as the Fed is expected to hit its benchmark rate near 3.5 percent.

Chairman Powell hopes that by gradually making borrowing more expensive, the Fed will succeed in cooling down demand for homes, cars and other goods and services, thereby slowing inflation.

The markets’ performance on Wednesday comes as a welcome sign for Powell and other members of the Central Bank.

The rise in interest rates will cause Americans’ monthly mortgage, credit card and loan payments to go up. The option to save more is also available as savings accounts will provide better returns

Federal interest rates were raised again by 0.75 percent on Wednesday, in line with last month’s historic rise

Federal interest rates were cut to nearly zero in April 2020 to help the country through the coronavirus pandemic