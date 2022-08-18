Teaser for My Son Hunter touts ‘sensational, scandalous true story’ of the Biden family corruption

The teaser for the upcoming movie My Son Hunter shows a “true story” of the “scandal” and “corruption” plaguing the Biden family, most notably President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

my son hunterwhich will be distributed by the right-wing outlet Breitbart News, will be released on September 7 – just two months before the 2022 midterm elections.

The 23-second teaser video, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, features short clips of Laurence Fox from British show Lewis, who plays Hunter, and Dynasty’s John James, who plays President Biden.

The film, which can be purchased in advance, is told through the lens of a Secret Service agent who acts as a sort of narrator, played by Gina Carano. A full trailer will be released on August 26.

While there are legitimate warnings on the website of the movie’s “sex, prostitution, drugs” content, there were also some satirical warnings.

Among those alternative warnings were “favouritism, money laundering, more sex, a laptop from hell, Chinese spies, Ukrainian “businessmen”, the CPP [Chinese Communist Party]the Selling Out of America, the Big Guy, Corn Pop, More Sex, Extra Drugs and…Family.’

An image from the film, obtained by DailyMail.com, shows John James’s character, President Joe Biden, kissing the neck of Gina Carano, who plays a Secret Service agent

The biopic’s opening line, voiced by Mandalorian star Carano, reads: “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.”

One of the images from the teaser clips shows James sniffing a woman’s hair, depicting some images of President Biden standing uncomfortably close to women and children. Another shows someone pointing a gun at Fox while playing Hunter.

The Fox and Carano headliner sets the stage for a movie starring so-called “cancelled” actors.

Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first and second seasons of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, was removed from the Disney+ series after a series of controversial social media posts she made.

This included mocking the use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and urging claims of voter fraud after the 2020 presidential election. She was also accused of racism because some claimed she lacked support for the Black. Lives Matter movement.

A still from the film shows Fox’s Hunter character passing out on the chest of what appears to be a stripper with cocaine on his nose

Directed by Bond villain Robert Davi, My Son Hunter comes from Irish filmmakers and married couple Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney.

“This slick movie isn’t a documentary, but it might as well be,” a press release reads with the teaser film notes, adding that the storyline is “built on the incredible detail of Hunter Biden’s personal life and corrupt business dealings.” .’

The teaser film urges viewers to “witness the sensational, bombshell, incredible, scandalous, corrupt, censored, shocking true story.”

“My son Hunter focuses the lens entirely on Hunter, his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father and a lifestyle that would make rock stars jealous. But through the haze of a crack pipe and above the noise of the parties and the eruptions…somewhere lies the truth,” a press release on the upcoming biopic notes.

Brietbart makes his first foray into the film industry by distributing My Son Hunter.

Media company CEO Larry Solov said: “Breitbart has always believed that freedom flourishes with more voices, not less. When we start distributing films, that belief will guide us.”

In 2020, Big Tech teamed up with the mainstream media to bury one of the biggest political scandals to protect their elected presidential candidate. It was unprecedented and outrageous. ‘My Son Hunter’ is a movie they never wanted you to see, which is exactly why Americans should.”

The filmmakers say they want to tell the story of Hunter Biden’s corrupt business relationships with Ukraine and China, and say they will address the issue since mainstream media and big tech suppressed or refused to tell the story.

While filming in Serbia, a lawyer for Hunter, who helped pay off his $2 million in back taxes, infiltrated the set and spied on the filming while posing as a documentary filmmaker.

Entertainment attorney Kevin Morris (pictured), who paid Hunter’s $2 million in back taxes, said he was working on a documentary exposing Hunter’s corruption to infiltrate the My Son Hunter set

Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer and producer who works with the creators of South Park and comedian Chris Rock, among others, said he was in Serbia filming interviews with the producers of My Son Hunter as part of a documentary about corruption surrounding the crime. son of President Biden.

The lawyer flew a private jet to Serbia to infiltrate and spy on the My Son Hunter film set, DailyMail.com revealed exclusively in May.

“THIS is the story the mainstream media and big technology hid from the American people,” the filmmaker noted in a release on the upcoming teaser. “It’s also the film that made Hunter Biden’s lawyer so nervous that he infiltrated the set during filming and pretended to be a documentary filmmaker.”

They claim the film comes at a perfect time “with midterm elections just around the corner, select committee investigations and FBI raids on a former president’s home.”

