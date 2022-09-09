Teary-eyed Natalie Barr breaks down on Sunrise over tribute to the Queen following her death

Natalie Barr became teary-eyed and emotional live on-air while watching Paddington Bear’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday.

The Sunrise co-host struggled to fight back tears and choked up on the breakfast show on Friday morning.

‘Aw, yeah, that was great,’ the 54-year-old said after seeing it, before taking a deep breath to maintain her composure.

Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr (left) became misty-eyed and emotional while watching Paddington Bear’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday

Barr’s co-host David Koch also read out Paddington’s touching statement to the Queen.

Paddington Bear said in a simple, yet heartfelt message: ‘Thank you Ma’am, for everything.’

Barr isn’t the only Australian media personality to be brought to tears over the Queen’s death.

Radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson broke down in tears live on air on Friday morning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at age 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, with Buckingham Palace issuing a statement from King Charles III at 4.04am on Friday AEST.

‘Aw, yeah, that was great,’ the 54-year-old said after seeing it, before taking a deep breath to maintain her composure. Queen Elizabeth II pictured with Paddington Bear

Henderson became overwhelmed several times while co-hosting The Kyle and Jackie O Show alongside Kyle Sandilands.

As the pair reflected on The Queen’s life and 70-year reign, Henderson noted Her Majesty ‘wasn’t herself’ since her husband Prince Philip died in April 2021.

‘When you saw her at his funeral sitting there by herself and you just knew…’ she said through tears, referring to the famous scenes of The Queen sitting alone with a mask on at Philip’s memorial, in accordance with Britain’s Covid restrictions at the time.

‘I knew she would pass soon after that. That was the saddest thing to see when she was at his funeral on her own,’ Henderson added.

Sandilands agreed, but said her death nonetheless came as a ‘shock’.

A devastated Sandilands also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that morning.

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson broke down in tears live on air on Friday morning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (She is pictured here during a separate broadcast in 2021)

The KIIS FM radio host, a proud royalist and life-long supporter of The Queen, said the loss felt like a death in the family.

‘I feel like a family member has died,’ he told his co-anchor Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, who broke down in tears several times during the broadcast.

‘It’s the only… I know that some people would be, like, “Oh, get over yourself,” but no, I did love her. I did wave flags at the side of the road when she drove past.

‘It’s a sad day. A lot of people will be feeling that pain a lot.’

Reflecting on The Queen’s life and 70-year reign, Henderson noted Her Majesty ‘wasn’t herself’ since her husband Prince Philip died in April 2021. (Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in this picture released on November 18, 2007)

‘When you saw her at his funeral sitting there by herself and you just knew…’ Henderson said through tears, referring to the famous scenes of The Queen sitting alone with a mask on at Philip’s memorial, in accordance with Britain’s Covid restrictions at the time (pictured)

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, as her death prompts the first change in head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old’s death.

‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,’ Buckingham Palace said.

‘The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.’

Flags will fly at half mast across Australia on Friday as the nation waits to hear how the official mourning process will proceed.

A devastated Kyle Sandilands (pictured) also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning, after waking up to news Her Majesty had died at the age of 96

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen, who is succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move that is expected to renew Australia’s republican debate.

‘An historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,’ Mr Albanese said in a statement.

‘The government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.’

Mr Albanese said that ‘from her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia’.

‘Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.’

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, as her death prompts the first change in head of state in more than seven decades. She is pictured receiving flowers from schoolchildren waving flags after a Commonwealth Day Service in Sydney in March 2006

The Queen first visited Australia with Prince Philip in 1954, arriving on the SS Gothic which steamed into Sydney Harbour after almost six weeks at sea. She is pictured with Prince Philip at Parliament House in Canberra during that tour

He praised the Queen’s relationship with Australia and the rest of the world.

‘As monarch for more than half the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Britain matured and evolved throughout Her Majesty’s reign,’ he said.

‘The Queen greeted each and every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people’s good judgment.

‘This was the deft and diplomatic way she bound the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, nations around the world who will mourn her passing.

‘This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade.’

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered his condolences to the Royal Family, the British people, and all his own citizens who held Her Majesty in the highest regard

Governor-General David Hurley said Australians should take inspiration from the Queen’s contribution.

‘She was a truly remarkable person,’ he said in a statement.

‘When I reflect on my own memories – she was my Queen for my whole life – I think of Her Majesty’s dignity and her compassion. Her dedication and tireless work ethic. And her selflessness and unwavering commitment to the people that she served. To us.’

Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton was thankful for the Queen’s dedicated service.

‘Today, a comforting warmth has left the world. One of humanity’s brightest lights has gone out,’ he said.

The Queen’s last visit to Australia came in 2011 when then Labor prime minister Julia Gillard described her as ‘a vital constitutional part of Australian democracy’. She is pictured in Perth during that trip