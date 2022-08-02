Tearful Vicky Pattison fears her children will ‘inherit’ alcoholism

Vicky Pattison struggled to hold back tears when she revealed she feared her future children would be “broken” after fearing she would be an alcoholic like her father.

The reality TV star, 34, recently explored her relationship with drinking and her alcoholic father John as part of an upcoming documentary on Tuesday.

In a conversation with Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay on This Morning, Vicky explained her “complicated relationship with alcohol” and how she “echoed” her father.

The Former Geordie Shore star explained: “I really thought I was going to have kids who were a bit like me, like broken.

“I thought I would always be my father’s daughter, but this program gave me a little bit of hope.”

Vicky talked about winning I’m A Celebrity in 2015, adding that she realized she had a problem with alcohol because she used it to calm her nerves.

“I think everyone assumed I was riding high and having a good time and I was, but I felt so unworthy, like a cheater syndrome,” she said.

“When I came out, I was having a hard time and I thought I’d ruin it if I wasn’t careful.

“It’s easy to blame my complicated relationship with alcohol on the Geordie coast, but that wasn’t true. I had an underlying problem.”

Vicky – who rose to fame on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore, which is about hard-drinking residents of Newcastle – revealed that her mother, Caroll, found it difficult to watch the show.

“She said she found the whole experience difficult, she said she didn’t recognize the person I had become,” Vicky added of her mother.

“She saw her clever daughter become an almost caricature of herself.”

It comes when Vicky said she’s no longer reaching for a drink to calm her nerves — and she’s credited her fiancé Ercan Ramadan for helping her out.

She told the Mirror: ‘Had we met 10 years younger, we just wouldn’t have worked at all, I probably would have found him boring. But he is exactly what I need, he gives me peace.’

Vicky claims she drinks because she’s “neurotic,” adding that she’s “always nervous.”

She said, “When I drink something, it relaxes me and that was all I’d ever found that calmed me down—until Ercan.” He makes me feel like it’s okay to be myself.”

Vicky confirmed she’s tied the knot with her partner after he got down on one knee during a marriage proposal in Dubai in February.

Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me airs Tuesday, August 2 on Channel 4 at 10pm.