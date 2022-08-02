Tearful Rebekah Vardy speaks for first time since losing Wagatha Christie case

Advertisement

Rebekah Vardy burst into tears today as she spoke for the first time since her £3million Wagatha Christie libel defeat to deny yet again leaked stories about Coleen Rooney.

“I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face, I didn’t do it,” the 40-year-old told TalkTV host Kate McCann in a teaser published this afternoon.

The 40-year-old, whose reputation has been tarnished by the case, added: “I feel let down by many people, many things. But more importantly, I feel let down by the justice system.”

At one point, Mrs. Vardy says to McCann, “I’m going to try” and puts her head in her hands. The presenter hosted the Tory leadership debate last week before it had to be caused when she passed out.

The exclusive interview is likely the first in a series of efforts to restore her reputation, including a documentary, a biography and two retail campaigns.

Ms Vardy, wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie, was told by a Supreme Court judge that her evidence was ‘evasive and improbable; and was charged with deliberately deleting WhatsApp messages central to the case.

Sources close to Vardy hope a bidding war breaks out between production companies, five of which would be interested, to make a documentary about the infamous case.

Bidders are expected to bid between £50,000 and £250,000 for her engagement, The Times reports.

