‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen

A ‘teeful’ princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen.

Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, took a 40-minute walk at Windsor Castle tonight to inspect the sea of ​​floral arrangements.

Among the crowd on the Long Walk, Banita Ranow, 28, said she heard Kate telling children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death.

She said Kate said to the kids, “Louis said at least Grandma’s with great-grandfather now.”

Ms. Ranow said Kate “welled up” as she spoke to the children.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade

The West London benefactor also spoke of her surprise at seeing the two brothers and their wives together, adding: ‘It was really fun.’

Her mother Baljinder Ranow, 64, said it was “fantastic” and added: “It was so beautiful to see.”

She said: “I felt so emotional and I felt like the Queen would have loved it. I just hope they stay that way in the future and the brothers come together, and the families.”

The prince delighted royal fans by stealing the show on the balcony during the Platinum Anniversary after Trooping the Colour.

He let out a cry and covered his ears during the flypast, and his ‘Gan Gan’ the queen had a friendly dealing with her great-grandson, leaning over to talk to him and point out the planes.