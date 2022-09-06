Tearful mum recalls alleged abuse of child by swim coach James Henk Daniels

<!–

After watching a lyrical children’s cartoon featuring her family, a mother was shocked to learn her daughter claimed she had been sexually assaulted by her swimming coach in Sydney, a jury has heard.

The mother testified in Downing Center court on Tuesday and said her child, the alleged instructor, Kyle James Henk Daniels, had touched her inappropriately while she was taking lessons at a Mosman swim school.

The young girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the coach put his hands inside her swimsuit and touched her crotch in 2018.

After saying she couldn’t say no to Daniels because he was a teacher and “he had his hands in her,” the mother gave her child candid advice.

“I said, ‘Well, you just yell — you say no and you yell for Mom and Dad,'” she told the jury.

Under questioning by lawyer Les Nicholls, she admitted she had not clarified what her daughter meant when she said his hands were in her.

“I didn’t clarify exactly because I didn’t mean to ask leading questions…I thought it more important that she explained it to the police.”

The 23-year-old coach faces 21 charges for inappropriate behavior towards nine underage female students while working at the swim school.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and now faces a new trial for the alleged violations, which include touching girls on the outside of their swimsuits to penetrate their vaginas with his fingers on five separate occasions.

After the swim center emailed parents about the arrest of one of their instructors in March 2019, the mother sought advice from her child’s school to discuss the situation appropriately.

She was directed to the Pantosaurus video, an online musical animation that begins with the line, “What’s in your pants is yours alone.”

During the video, which was played before the jury, the mother was visibly upset and moved to tears.

After watching the clip twice at home, she said her daughter had revealed the alleged abuse, adding that she had tried to tell her parents before.

“Worse was the fact that she said she’d tried to tell me what had happened,” the mother said, again bursting into tears.

The hearing continues.