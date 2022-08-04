Team troubleshoots asteroid-bound Lucy spacecraft across millions of miles

Lucy’s massive solar panels completed their first set of deployment tests in January 2021 in a thermal vacuum chamber at Lockheed Martin Space. Credit: Lockheed Martin Space



After the successful launch of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft on October 16, 2021, a group of engineers sat around a long conference table in Titusville, Florida. Lucy was only hours into his 12-year flight, but an unexpected challenge had surfaced for the first-ever Trojan asteroid mission.

Data indicated that one of Lucy’s solar panels powering the spacecraft’s systems — designed to unfold like a hand-held fan — hadn’t fully opened and locked, and the team was figuring out what to do next.

Teams from NASA and Lucy mission partners quickly came together to solve problems. On the phone were team members from Lockheed Martin’s Mission Support Area outside Denver, who were in direct contact with the spacecraft.

The conversation was calm, yet intense. On one side of the room, an engineer frowned, folding a paper plate up and down the same way as Lucy’s huge circular solar panels.











There were so many questions. What happened? Was the array open at all? Was there a way to fix it? Would Lucy be able to safely perform the maneuvers necessary to accomplish her scientific mission without a fully deployed array?

With Lucy soon on her way through space, the stakes were high.

Within hours, NASA assembled Lucy’s anomaly response team, made up of members of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) science mission in Austin, Texas; mission operations lead NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; spacecraft builder Lockheed Martin; and Northrop Grumman in San Diego, a solar panel designer and builder.

“This is a talented team that is deeply committed to Lucy’s success,” said Donya Douglas-Bradshaw, former Lucy project manager at NASA Goddard. “They have the same eagerness and dedication that drove us to a successful launch during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

United in their pursuit to ensure Lucy reached his full potential, the team embarked on a thorough deep dive to identify the root of the problem and develop the best way forward.

Since the spacecraft was otherwise perfectly healthy, the team didn’t rush into anything.

“We have an incredibly talented team, but it was important to give them time to figure out what happened and how to move forward,” said Hal Levison, Lucy’s principal investigator at SwRI. “Luckily, the spacecraft was where it needed to be, nominally functioning and — most importantly — safe. We had time.”

The team stayed focused over many long days and nights and worked through the options. To evaluate Lucy’s solar panel configuration in real time, the team fired thrusters at the spacecraft and collected data on how those forces made the solar panel vibrate. They then fed the data into a detailed model of the array’s motor assembly to conclude how rigid Lucy’s array was, which helped pinpoint the cause of the problem.

Finally, they figured out the cause: A cord designed to pull open Lucy’s huge solar panel had probably snapped onto its bobbin-like coil.

After months of further brainstorming and testing, Lucy’s team decided to choose two possible paths forward.

In one case, they would pull the string harder by running the array’s backup deployment motor at the same time as the primary motor. The power of two motors should allow the stranded cord to be further coiled and the array locking mechanism engaged. While both engines were never originally intended to run at the same time, the team used models to ensure the concept would work.

The second option: use the array as it was: almost fully deployed and generating over 90% of the expected power.

“Each path involved a certain amount of risk in achieving the basic science goals,” said Barry Noakes, Lockheed Martin’s chief deep space exploration engineer. “A big part of our effort has been to identify proactive actions that reduce risk in both scenarios.”

The team identified and tested possible outcomes for both options. They analyzed hours of test images of the array, constructed a replica on the ground of the array’s motor assembly, and tested the replica beyond its limits to better understand the risks of further deployment attempts. They also developed special high-fidelity software to simulate Lucy in space and measure possible ripple effects that a reshuffle attempt could have on the spacecraft.

“The collaboration and teamwork with the mission partners has been phenomenal,” said Frank Bernas, vice president, aerospace components and strategic companies at Northrop Grumman.

After months of simulations and testing, NASA decided to move forward with the first option: a multi-step effort to completely redeploy the solar panel. In May and June, the team ordered the spacecraft to run the primary and backup motors for solar array installation seven times simultaneously. The attempt was successful, pulling in the cord and opening and tensioning the array further.

The mission now estimates that Lucy’s solar panel is open between 353 degrees and 357 degrees (out of 360 degrees total for a fully deployed array). Although the array is not fully locked, it is under significantly more voltage, making it stable enough to allow the spacecraft to operate as needed for missions.

The spacecraft is now ready and capable of completing the next major mission milestone: a gravitational assist from Earth in October 2022. Lucy is expected to arrive at its first asteroid target in 2025.

