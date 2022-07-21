Team tests the effects of oxygen on uranium

3O 8 . Credit: Julie Russell/LLNL” width=”743″ height=”425″/> Shown on a large computer screen is a Raman spectrum of uranium oxide particles formed in the team’s benchtop reaction chamber. The uranium oxide spectrum shown is for U 3 O 8 . Credit: Julie Russell/LLNL



A team of researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the University of Michigan has found that the rate of cooling in reactions dramatically affects the type of uranium molecules that form.

The team’s experimental work, conducted over about a year and a half from October 2020, seeks to help understand which uranium compounds can form in the environment after a nuclear event. It has recently been detailed in Scientific Reports.

“One of our key findings was learning that the rate of cooling affects the behavior of uranium,” said Mark Burton, the paper’s lead author and a chemist in the Lab’s Materials Science Division. “The big picture here is that we want to understand uranium chemistry in energetic environments.”

In their experiments, the LLNL and Michigan researchers found that the rate of cooling — as well as the amount of oxygen — dramatically affects how uranium bonds with oxygen.

The recent experiments showed that when uranium cools in microseconds (millionths of a second) from a plasma at about 10,000 degrees Celsius, the chemistry is drastically different compared to cooling for milliseconds (thousandths of a second).

Previous LLNL experiments in 2020, led by mechanical engineer Batikan Koroglu, provided the first experimental evidence for the phenomenon that the amount of oxygen combined with uranium can affect the formation of uranium molecules. Those findings were substantiated in the recent LLNL-Michigan experiments.

The most recent work, conducted as part of a Laboratory Directed Research and Development (LDRD) strategic initiative, aims to understand the effect of the local environment on the physics and chemistry of nuclear explosions, specifically to support computational modeling efforts. .

“The electronic structures of actinides, such as uranium and plutonium, are extremely complex and difficult to model,” said Kim Knight, a co-author of the study and the leader of the strategic initiative LDRD.

“Experiments such as these can provide data and insight into the general behavior of these actinides, something that aids our computational modeling.”

Uranium and oxygen together can form hundreds of different molecules, depending on the oxygen concentration and the cooling rates; each of these species can have different and different chemical behaviors.

“When uranium comes into contact with oxygen, it will form different molecules. The rate of cooling also affects the type of molecules that form. We care about which specific molecules are formed by it,” explains Burton.

This 6-by-6-inch benchtop reaction chamber was developed by LLNL scientists Mark Burton, Jonathan Crowhurst and David Weisz to study the chemistry of laser-ablated metals. Particles are formed as the laser ablation plasma cools, allowing the team to collect the particles on an infrared transparent substrate. In-situ diagnostics are then used to investigate which uranium oxide particles have been formed. Credit: Julie Russell/LLNL



For their experiments, the team used a 6-inch-by-6-inch benchtop reaction chamber developed by three of the group’s researchers: Burton, Jonathan Crowhurst and David Weisz.

They fired a 50 millijoule laser pulse to take away part of a square centimeter of uranium metal target, using in-situ infrared spectroscopy for diagnostics.

“Developing such a small, well-controlled and reproducible experiment allows our scientists to work with additional small amounts of uranium. This unique, innovative benchtop approach provides very high-quality data for the science we are trying to do,” said Crowhurst, a physicist.

Several properties of uranium have influenced researchers’ interpretations of historical events and may influence their ability to understand future events.

“These experiments improve our understanding of gas-phase chemical reactions between uranium and oxygen as hot plasmas cool, which may inform models of nuclear explosions to refine our predictive capabilities of particle formation and transport,” Knight said.

“The fate of uranium in the environment is important for predicting the impact of events such as nuclear weapons or nuclear accidents in different environments. One of its uses is to help interpret events for nuclear forensics,” she added. .

More information:

Mark A. Burton et al, The effect of oxygen concentration on the speciation of laser ablated uranium, Scientific Reports (2022). Mark A. Burton et al, The effect of oxygen concentration on the speciation of laser ablated uranium,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-07834-9

