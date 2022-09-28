Team reports on a fungus that simultaneously combats two of the worst threats to banana plantation yields

Bioassay with banana borer and entomopathogenic fungus B. caledonica. The soil fungus complements traditional banana plantation management strategies. Credit: Jeanne S. Marinho-Prado



The banana borer Cosmopolites sordidus and the disease Fusarium wilt, caused by the soil fungus Fusarium oxysporum, are among the most damaging pests threatening the livelihoods of banana growers, who face major challenges in controlling them. The first is a type of weevil that burrows into the plant’s rhizome (the underground stem that produces roots and shoots), weakening the root system, reducing nutrient absorption and significantly lowering yields. The adult insect also spreads and increases infection by other pathogens. Fusarium wilt, popularly known as Panama disease, is a fungal disease that blocks the flow of water and nutrients, spreads quickly and eventually kills the plant.

Commercial plantations require a combination of management practices to mitigate their effects, including biological control. A soil fungus that has not yet been studied in depth in Brazil or elsewhere and can be used for this purpose was recently isolated by scientists from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA), the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, and Bioversity International’s Regional Office for the Americas in Colombia, with the support of researchers from São Paulo’s Agency for Agribusiness Technology (APTA) in the Ribeira Valley region and the Agronomic Institute of Campinas (IAC). The fungus is called Beauveria caledonica and was found in the Ribeira Valley, an important banana growing area in southern São Paulo state.

An article reporting the findings of the study was published in: Science of Pest Control. The article describes how B. caledonica (Bc) infects and kills C. sordidus, and also inhibits Fusarium wilt. The full scientific name of the fungus that causes this disease is Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. cubes (Foc).

“The paper demonstrates for the first time the dual role that Bc plays. We isolated the fungus from naturally infected banana borers and tested it against two of the major pests that affect bananas,” said Jeanne Scardini Marinho-Prado, second author of the paper. She is an agronomist with a Ph.D. in entomology from the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) in Minas Gerais.

Banana rhizome damaged by borer beetles. Credit: Jeanne S. Marinho-Prado



The group found Bc to be more effective at biologically controlling adult banana borers than B. bassiana, a similar fungus currently used to control the insect in the field. “We isolated Bc from adult borers collected on the plantation and produced a fully biodegradable vegetable oil emulsion containing its conidia. [spores]”, said Gabriel Moura Mascarin, first author of the article and the main person responsible for the formulation in emulsifiable oil. Mascarin has a PhD in insect pathology and microbial control from the Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture of the University of São Paulo ( ESALQ-USP) and the Crop Bioprotection Research Unit of the United States Department of Agriculture in Peoria, Illinois.

The oil allows the fungus to stick to the insect and facilitates infection. The group also found that the fungus produces a secondary compound called oosporein, which intensifies its action against Foc. “Only now are scientists aware of the antagonistic effects of B. caledonica and its metabolite oosporein against Foc,” said Marinho-Prado, currently a researcher at EMBRAPA Environment, one of EMBRAPA’s decentralized units.

Oosporein was detected and quantified by nuclear MRI and mass spectrometry. In a laboratory test against Foc, cell-free filtrates derived from a culture broth of Bc containing oosporein greatly reduced conidial viability and inhibited the fungal germination of Foc.

“The study shows that commercial banana orchards infested with beetle beetles can harbor a highly specialized community of entomopathogenic fungi,” Marinho-Prado said. The soil is an important reservoir for these fungi, which can parasitize and kill or disable insects. “Understanding the interaction between C. sordidus and entomopathogenic fungi can point to their relationships with other soil microorganisms and is crucial for the development of fungal-based biopesticides.” No commercial products based on B. caledonica exist yet, she added.

Damage to banana pseudostem attacked by Fusarium wilt. Credit: Jeanne S. Marinho-Prado



The development of biopesticides with strains that are more potent against the target insect, whether through laboratory selection, formulation, novel application or genetic engineering, can make this microorganism more competitive for use in pest control programs and promote healthier banana orchards.

The paper is co-authored by Mascarin, Marinho-Prado and Márcia Regina Assalin (EMBRAPA Environment); Lucas Gelin Martins, Erik Sobrinho Braga and Ljubica Tasic (UNICAMP); Miguel Dita (Bioversity International); and Rogerio Biaggioni Lopes (EMBRAPA Genetic Resources and Biotechnology).

