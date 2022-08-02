Team GB’s Molly Caudery takes the silver medal in the women’s pole vault at the Commonwealth Games

Molly Caudery has won a silver medal for Team GB in the women’s pole vault at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old jumped 4.45 m in the final on Friday evening, the same height as two competitors who finished behind her, but with fewer attempts.

New Zealand’s Imogen Ayris took bronze, with her compatriot Olivia McTaggart in fourth.

The trio finished 0.15m behind eventual gold medalist Nina Kennedy of Australia, who took the top prize with a 4.60m effort.

Caudery successfully managed to reach a height of just 0.08 meters from her personal best of 4.53 meters.

She finished fifth in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, at the time England’s youngest athlete at the competition.

Earlier, fellow Team GB star and medal hopeful Holly Bradshaw admitted her season is “probably” over after being ruled out of the final with a hamstring injury.

Olympic bronze medalist Bradshaw is the British record holder both indoors and outdoors for the women’s pole vault.

The Preston-born star withdrew in what is her last Commonwealth game representing England.