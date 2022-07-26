Team England athlete is SENT HOME from the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for Covid-19

Team England Chef de Mission Mark England has confirmed a Commonwealth Games athlete has been sent home after testing positive for coronavirus.

The athlete, who has not been named by name due to medical secrecy, failed the test on arrival in Birmingham and is currently asymptomatic.

A second athlete who initially tested positive for the virus was subsequently approved to participate in the Games after further testing.

Mark England has confirmed an athlete has been sent home from the Commonwealth Games

England said they hope the stricken athlete – who had the choice of going home or entering an isolation center – will still have time to return a negative sample and return to Birmingham in time for their event.

“The athlete has gone home and is being tested according to the usual protocols until they have reached the required safety values,” England said.

“With the levels they’re showing, we’re pretty sure they’ll be back in the game.”

A second athlete who initially tested positive for the virus has subsequently been approved to participate in the Games

Team GB avoided any positive ‘in-country’ test at both the Tokyo Games – for which England was also Chef de Mission – and the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.

However, England admitted it was “inevitable” that there would be positive tests among the hundreds of Team England members going through the process because “the world is in a different place” with the virus.

Birmingham’s organizing committee is not releasing official numbers of positive Covid cases. But it understood that a Northern Ireland athlete has already withdrawn from the Games due to the coronavirus, while New Zealand confirmed that one of their athletes is currently in isolation.