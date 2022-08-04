Team discovers new plant gene reprogramming mechanism

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Researchers Albert Cairó and Karel Riha of the Central European Institute of Technology (CEITEC) and their colleagues have discovered a previously unknown mechanism responsible for reprogramming gene expression in plants during the transition period when one cell differentiates into another. The mechanism occurs at the end of meiosis, a specialized cell division essential for sexual reproduction, and allows for the differentiation of germ cells and pollen. This mechanism involves the dynamic localization of key regulatory components in intracellular condensates resembling liquid droplets. This process is closely linked to seed production and could open up new possibilities for developing more sustainable crops adapted to harsher environmental conditions.

The cells are not static entities, but instead transform from one type to another. Activation of a particular set of genes determines how cells specialize to perform specific tasks and determines when they divide or differentiate. Cell biologists combine several advanced scientific methods to study those very complex processes in the microworld of the plant. Cell biology is currently undergoing a real revolution and the classic view of cell organization is being broadened to new horizons.

“Now we know that the cell contains not only traditional organelles delineated by a membrane, but that many molecular processes are confined within less defined membraneless organelles, also called biomolecular condensates (biocondensates). these biocondensates are recognized. We now contribute to this field by showing how a specific type of biocondensate forms at the end of meiosis and inhibits protein synthesis,” explains Albert Cairó, the first author of this study.

“This ends the meiotic processes on the one hand, but on the other it marks the beginning of a genetically different generation of cells,” Cairó adds. But this is not all. The research team believes that analogous mechanisms also work in other organisms and cellular settings, including cell differentiation or stress responses.

The discovery of corresponding author and research group leader Karel Riha’s lab members could have a huge social impact. “We are living in a climate emergency. While plants can fight against a huge variety of stresses, including high temperatures and drought, their development and reproduction can be severely hampered. This means we are at risk of a dramatic reduction in crop yield, just when yields need to be increased to meet human needs, so plant research should now be one of the priorities,” explains Riha.

The lab’s primary mission is to shed light on fundamental biological processes closely related to plant reproduction and seed formation, which translate into yield in many crops.

“The research results show that biomolecular condensates play an important role in plant fertility and that their behavior is likely related to environmental stress. It is therefore clear that our discovery is the first step in developing novel solutions that result in sustained crop production under tougher conditions,” explains Albert Cairó. “The technical approaches the team had to take are truly admirable, and the publication of this research in Science is reassuring that Riha’s lab is moving in the right direction.”

The path to discovery

Studying meiosis in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana is particularly challenging. The research team focused on extraordinary and rare cells hidden in tiny flower buds measuring 0.1–0.4 mm. In addition, the meiotic division stages that the research focuses on are rapid: the entire process takes five to six hours. Therefore, they are not easy to catch. The research team must use state-of-the-art technologies and a significant amount of creativity and imagination to investigate this process.

Riha’s team needed to establish conditions for live imaging of meiotic division in the anther (the part of the stamen that contains pollen). Using advanced microscopy, the team became one of only two labs in the world that could observe plant meiosis live. Another piece of vital expertise the team acquired was the mastery of protoplast technology. Protoplasts are isolated plant cells that have been stripped of their surrounding cell wall, making them easy to genetically manipulate and visualize under the microscope. With this technology, the team was able to elucidate some problems faster and more efficiently than using meiotic cells.

Anna Vargova contributed significantly to the understanding of the newly described complex mechanism. Pavlina Mikulkova provided expertise and lent her magic hand during live cell imaging of meiosis using the Lightsheet microscope. The research team was supported by the CEITEC core facility CELLIM and by the Plant Sciences Core Facility. The research lasted more than eight years and was funded by the Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Scholarship project REMAP.

“It would be extremely difficult to develop such a complex project without the long-term funding we had. At one point, it felt like our limit was just our imagination, and I believe this was crucial to our far-reaching discovery,” says Albert. Cairo.

Interestingly, there has been no external collaboration on this project, which is unusual for international research institutes such as CEITEC. In this case, the research team went in a completely new direction and the investigation was completed exclusively by the members of Karel Riha’s research group.

