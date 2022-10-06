Team develops new tools to help search for life in deep space

Counterclockwise from top: Mono Lake in California was the site of a field test for JPL’s Ocean Worlds Life Surveyor. A suite of eight instruments designed to detect life in liquid samples from icy moons, OWLS can autonomously track lifelike motion in water flowing past its microscopes. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



Are we alone in the universe? An answer to that age-old question has seemed tantalizingly within reach since the discovery of ice-covered moons in our solar system with potentially habitable underground oceans. But looking for evidence of life in an icy sea hundreds of millions of miles away poses enormous challenges. The scientific equipment used must be extraordinarily complex, yet able to withstand intense radiation and cryogenic temperatures. In addition, the instruments should be able to take several independent, complementary measurements that together can provide scientifically defensible evidence of life.

To address some of the problems future life-detection missions may face, a team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has developed OWLS, a powerful suite of scientific instruments like no other. Short for Oceans Worlds Life Surveyor, OWLS is designed to take and analyze liquid samples. It features eight instruments – all automated – that would require the work of several dozen people in a laboratory on Earth.

One vision for OWLS is to use it to analyze frozen water from a vapor plume erupting from Saturn’s moon Enceladus. “How do you take a drop of ice a billion miles from Earth and determine – in the only chance you have, while everyone else on Earth waits with bated breath – whether there is evidence of life?” said Peter Willis, the co-principal investigator and scientific leader of the project. “We wanted to create the most powerful instrument system you can design for that situation to look for both chemical and biological signs of life.”

JPL’s OWLS combines powerful chemical analysis tools looking for the building blocks of life with microscopes looking for cells. This version of OWLS would be scaled down and adapted for use on future missions. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



In June, after half a decade of work, the project team tested its equipment — currently the size of a pair of file cabinets — on the salt water of Mono Lake in California’s Eastern Sierra. OWLS found chemical and cellular evidence of life, using its built-in software to identify that evidence without human intervention.

“We demonstrated the first generation of the OWLS suite,” Willis said. “The next step is to customize and miniaturize it for specific mission scenarios.”

The scientific autonomy software on JPL’s OWLS tracks particles as water flows past the microscope, using machine learning algorithms to look for evidence of real-life motion. Here, particle trails that Autonomy thinks belong to “motile” organisms are colored magenta. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Challenges, Solutions

A major problem faced by the OWLS team was how to handle liquid samples in space. On Earth, scientists can rely on gravity, a reasonable lab temperature and air pressure to hold samples in place, but those conditions don’t exist on a spacecraft hurtling through the solar system or on the surface of a frozen moon. So the team designed two instruments that can extract and process a liquid sample under the conditions of space.

Because it’s not clear what form life might take in an ocean world, OWLS also needed to include as wide a range of instruments as possible, which can measure a size range from single molecules to microorganisms. To that end, the project joined two subsystems: one that uses a variety of chemical analysis techniques using multiple instruments, and one that uses different microscopes to examine visual cues.

OWLS’ microscope system would be the first in space capable of imaging cells. Developed in collaboration with scientists at Portland State University in Oregon, it combines a digital holographic microscope, which can identify cells and movement throughout the volume of a sample, with two fluorescent image sensors, which use dyes to detect chemical content and cell structures. to observe. Together they provide overlapping images with a resolution of less than a single micron, or about 0.0004 inches.

Water ice and vapor are seen from Saturn’s frozen moon Enceladus, which harbors a hidden subterranean ocean, in this image captured by NASA’s Cassini mission during a flyby in 2010. OWLS is designed to pick up liquid samples from such plumes and to analyse. Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute



Dubbed Extant Life Volumetric Imaging System (ELVIS), the microscope subsystem has no moving parts – a rarity. And it uses machine learning algorithms to both understand real-life motion and detect objects illuminated by fluorescent molecules, whether they occur naturally in living organisms or as added dyes bound to parts of cells.

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack without picking up and examining every piece of hay,” said co-lead researcher Chris Lindensmith, who leads the microscope team. “We basically grab big arms full of hay and say, ‘Oh, there are needles here, here and here.'”

To examine much smaller forms of evidence, OWLS uses its Organic Capillary Electrophoresis Analysis System (OCEANS), which essentially boils liquid samples under pressure and feeds them with instruments that search for the chemical building blocks of life: amino acids of all kinds, as well as such as fatty acids and organic compounds. The system is so sensitive that it can detect even unknown forms of carbon. Willis, who led the development of OCEANS, likens it to a shark that can smell just one molecule of blood in a billion water molecules — as well as tell the blood type. It would be only the second instrument system to perform liquid chemical analysis in space, after the Microscopy, Electrochemistry and Conductivity Analyzer (MECA) instrument on NASA’s Phoenix Mars Lander.

OCEANS uses a technique called capillary electrophoresis – basically passing an electric current through a sample to separate it into its components. The sample is then fed to three types of detectors, including a mass spectrometer, the most powerful tool for identifying organic compounds.

To send home

These subsystems produce enormous amounts of data, of which it is estimated that only 0.0001% could be sent back to the distant Earth due to data transmission rates that are more limited than dial-up Internet of the 1980s. So OWLS is designed with what’s called “onboard science instrument autonomy.” Using algorithms, computers would analyze, summarize, prioritize and select only the most interesting data to send home, while also offering a “manifest” of information on board.

“We are now starting to ask questions that require more sophisticated instruments,” said Lukas Mandrake, the project’s instrument autonomy systems engineer. “Are some of these other planets habitable? Is there defensible scientific evidence for life rather than a hint that it might be there? That requires instruments that need a lot of data, and that’s what OWLS and its scientific autonomy is set up to do.” to achieve. ”

For more information on JPL’s OWLS project, visit: For more information on JPL’s OWLS project, visit: www.jpl.nasa.gov/go/owls

