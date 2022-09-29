Team develops method for neural net computing in water

An ionic circuit consisting of hundreds of ionic transistors. Credit: Woo-Bin Jung/Harvard SEAS



Microprocessors in smartphones, computers and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information.

Inspired by the brain, researchers have long sought to develop “ionics” in an aqueous solution. While ions in water move more slowly than electrons in semiconductors, scientists believe that the diversity of ion species with different physical and chemical properties can be exploited for richer and more diverse information processing.

However, ionic computing is still in its infancy. To date, labs have only developed individual ionic devices, such as ionic diodes and transistors, but until now, no one has assembled many such devices into a more complex circuit for computing.

A team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), in collaboration with DNA Script, a biotech startup, has developed an ionic circuit comprising hundreds of ionic transistors and performed a core process of neural net computing. .

The research was published in Advanced materials.

The researchers started building a new type of ionic transistor based on a technique they recently developed. The transistor consists of an aqueous solution of quinone molecules, connected to two concentric ring electrodes with a central disk electrode, such as a rose. The two ring electrodes electrochemically lower and tune the local pH around the central disk by producing and trapping hydrogen ions. A voltage applied to the center disk causes an electrochemical reaction to generate an ionic current from the disk in the water. The reaction rate can be accelerated up or down – increasing or decreasing the ion flow – by tuning the local pH. In other words, the pH controls (gate) the ionic current of the disk in the aqueous solution, creating an ionic counterpart to the electronic transistor.

A CMOS chip (left) with an array (center) of hundreds of individual ionic transistors (right). Credit: Woo-Bin Jung/Harvard SEAS



They then designed the pH-controlled ionic transistor so that the disk current is an arithmetic multiplication of the disk voltage and a “weight” parameter that represents the local pH that the transistor lets through. They organized these transistors into a 16×16 array to extend the analog arithmetic multiplication of individual transistors to an analog matrix multiplication, with the range of local pH values ​​serving as a weight matrix found in neural networks.

“Matrix multiplication is the most common computation in artificial intelligence neural networks,” said Woo-Bin Jung, a postdoctoral researcher at SEAS and the paper’s lead author. “Our ionic circuit performs the matrix multiplication in water in an analogous manner based entirely on electrochemical machines.”

“Microprocessors digitally manipulate electrons to perform matrix multiplication,” said Donhee Ham, the Gordon McKay professor of electrical engineering and applied physics at SEAS and the paper’s senior author. “While our ionic circuit cannot be as fast or accurate as the digital microprocessors, the electrochemical matrix multiplication in water is charming on its own and has the potential to be energy efficient.”

Now the team wants to enrich the chemical complexity of the system.

“Until now, we have used only 3 to 4 ionic species, such as hydrogen and quinone ions, to enable gating and ion transport in the aqueous ionic transistor,” Jung said. “It will be very interesting to use more diverse ion species and see how we can exploit them to make the content of the information to be processed rich.”

The study was co-authored by Han Sae Jung, Jun Wang, Henry Hinton, Maxime Fournier, Adrian Horgan, Xavier Godron and Robert Nicol.

