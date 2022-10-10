Team develops biocompatible adhesive applicable to hair transplants
Medical adhesives are materials that can be used for a variety of applications, such as wound healing, hemostasis, vascular anastomosis and tissue engineering, and are expected to make a major contribution to the development of minimally invasive surgery and organ transplants. However, adhesives that have high adhesion and low toxicity, while also being able to degrade in the body, are rare.
Adhesives based on natural proteins, such as fibrin and collagen, have a high biocompatibility but insufficient adhesive strength. Synthetic polymer adhesives based on urethane or acrylic have greater adhesion but do not break down well and can cause an inflammatory reaction in the body.
A joint research team led by Professor Myungeun Seo and Professor Haeshin Lee of the KAIST Department of Chemistry has now developed a biofriendly adhesive based on biocompatible polymers using tannic acid, the source of astringency in wine.
The research team focused on tannic acid, a natural polyphenolic product. Tannic acid is a polyphenol that is present in large quantities in fruit peels, nuts and cocoa. It has a high affinity and coating ability on other substances, and we feel the astringent taste in wine when tannic acid sticks to the surface of our tongue. When tannic acid is mixed with hydrophilic polymers, they form coacervates, or small droplets of jelly-like liquids that sink.
If the polymers used are biocompatible, the mixture can be used as a low-toxicity medical adhesive. However, coacervates are basically liquid-like and cannot withstand high forces, which limits their adhesive capacity. Thus, while research to use it as an adhesive has been actively discussed, no biodegradable material that exhibits strong adhesion due to its high shear strength has yet been developed.
The research team devised a way to improve adhesion by mixing two biocompatible, FDA-approved polymers, polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polylactic acid (PLA). While PEG (commonly used in eye drops and cream) is hydrophilic, PLA (a well-known bioplastic derived from lactic acid) is insoluble in water.
The team combined the two into a block copolymer, which formed hydrophilic PLA aggregates in water with PEG blocks surrounding it. A coacervate created by mixing the micelles and tannic acid behaved as a solid due to the hard PLA components and showed a 1000-fold improved modulus of elasticity compared to PEG, allowing it to withstand a much greater force as an adhesive.
Furthermore, the research team found that the mechanical properties of the material can be improved more than a hundred times by a heating and cooling process used to heat metals. They also found that this is due to the forced interactions between micelle and tannic acid arrays.
The research team used the fact that the material shows minimal skin irritation and decomposes well in the body to demonstrate its potential use as an adhesive for hair transplantation through an animal experiment. Professor Haeshin Lee, who pioneered several fields of application including medical adhesives, hemostatic agents and tanning shampoo, focused on the tackiness and low toxicity of polyphenols such as tannic acid, and now looks forward to improving the limitations of current hair transplant methods, which still involve follicle transfer and are difficult to repeat
The study was published online Aug. 22 in the journal JACS Au under the title “Biodegradable Block Copolymer Tannic Acid Glue.”
Acid can be an important ingredient for better adhesion of electronic components
Jongmin Park et al, Biodegradable Block Copolymer Tannic Acid Glue, JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00241
Quote: Team develops biocompatible adhesive applicable to hair transplants (2022, October 10) retrieved October 10, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-team-biocompatible-adhesive-applicable-hair.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.