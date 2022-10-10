Team develops biocompatible adhesive applicable to hair transplants

JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00241″ width=”800″ height=”427″/> (Top) Principle of biodegradable glue made by mixing poly(ethylene glycol)-poly(lactic acid) diblock copolymer and tannic acid in water. Yellow coacervate is precipitated by hydrogen bonding between the block copolymer micelles and tannic acid and shows adhesion. After the heat treatment, hydrogen bonds are rearranged to further improve adhesion. (Bottom) Adhesion equation. Compared with using poly(ethylene glycol) polymer (d), it can bear 10 times more weight when using block copolymer (e) and 60 times more weight after heat treatment (f). The indicated G’ values ​​represent the elastic modulus of the material. Credit: JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00241



Medical adhesives are materials that can be used for a variety of applications, such as wound healing, hemostasis, vascular anastomosis and tissue engineering, and are expected to make a major contribution to the development of minimally invasive surgery and organ transplants. However, adhesives that have high adhesion and low toxicity, while also being able to degrade in the body, are rare.

Adhesives based on natural proteins, such as fibrin and collagen, have a high biocompatibility but insufficient adhesive strength. Synthetic polymer adhesives based on urethane or acrylic have greater adhesion but do not break down well and can cause an inflammatory reaction in the body.

A joint research team led by Professor Myungeun Seo and Professor Haeshin Lee of the KAIST Department of Chemistry has now developed a biofriendly adhesive based on biocompatible polymers using tannic acid, the source of astringency in wine.

The research team focused on tannic acid, a natural polyphenolic product. Tannic acid is a polyphenol that is present in large quantities in fruit peels, nuts and cocoa. It has a high affinity and coating ability on other substances, and we feel the astringent taste in wine when tannic acid sticks to the surface of our tongue. When tannic acid is mixed with hydrophilic polymers, they form coacervates, or small droplets of jelly-like liquids that sink.

If the polymers used are biocompatible, the mixture can be used as a low-toxicity medical adhesive. However, coacervates are basically liquid-like and cannot withstand high forces, which limits their adhesive capacity. Thus, while research to use it as an adhesive has been actively discussed, no biodegradable material that exhibits strong adhesion due to its high shear strength has yet been developed.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665433798_253_Team-develops-biocompatible-adhesive-applicable-to-hair-transplants.jpg" alt="Team ontwikkelt biocompatibele lijm voor haartransplantaties" title="(a) Overzicht van een haartransplantatiemethode waarbij een biologisch afbreekbare lijm wordt gebruikt (rechts) in vergelijking met een conventionele haartransplantatiemethode (links) waarbij haar met haarzakjes wordt getransplanteerd. Na het aanbrengen van een lijm op de punt van het haar, wordt het op de huid gefixeerd door het via een onderhuidse injectie te implanteren en is herhaalde behandeling mogelijk. (b) Eerste resultaten van dierproeven. Een dag na 15 haartransplantaties blijven er 12 haarlokken over. Als je aan de 3 lokken trekt, kun je zien dat het hele lichaam omhoog wordt getrokken, wat aangeeft dat het stevig in de huid is geïmplanteerd. Alle haarlokken die waren aangebracht zonder het nieuwe kleefmateriaal vielen af ​​en in het geval van kleefstof zonder warmtebehandeling was de efficiëntie 1/7. Krediet: JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00241″/> (a) Overview of a hair transplant method using a biodegradable glue (right) compared to a conventional hair transplant method (left) transplanting hair with hair follicles. After applying an adhesive to the tip of the hair, it is fixed on the skin by implanting it through a subcutaneous injection and repeated treatment is possible. (b) Initial results of animal experiments. One day after 15 hair transplants, 12 strands of hair remain. If you pull the 3 strands, you can see that the whole body is pulled up, indicating that it is firmly implanted in the skin. All strands of hair applied without the new adhesive material fell off, and in the case of adhesive without heat treatment, the efficiency was 1/7. Credit: JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00241



The research team devised a way to improve adhesion by mixing two biocompatible, FDA-approved polymers, polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polylactic acid (PLA). While PEG (commonly used in eye drops and cream) is hydrophilic, PLA (a well-known bioplastic derived from lactic acid) is insoluble in water.

The team combined the two into a block copolymer, which formed hydrophilic PLA aggregates in water with PEG blocks surrounding it. A coacervate created by mixing the micelles and tannic acid behaved as a solid due to the hard PLA components and showed a 1000-fold improved modulus of elasticity compared to PEG, allowing it to withstand a much greater force as an adhesive.

Furthermore, the research team found that the mechanical properties of the material can be improved more than a hundred times by a heating and cooling process used to heat metals. They also found that this is due to the forced interactions between micelle and tannic acid arrays.

The research team used the fact that the material shows minimal skin irritation and decomposes well in the body to demonstrate its potential use as an adhesive for hair transplantation through an animal experiment. Professor Haeshin Lee, who pioneered several fields of application including medical adhesives, hemostatic agents and tanning shampoo, focused on the tackiness and low toxicity of polyphenols such as tannic acid, and now looks forward to improving the limitations of current hair transplant methods, which still involve follicle transfer and are difficult to repeat

The study was published online Aug. 22 in the journal JACS Au under the title “Biodegradable Block Copolymer Tannic Acid Glue.”

Jongmin Park et al, Biodegradable Block Copolymer Tannic Acid Glue, JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00241

