Team develops a powerful Bragg reflector with ultrahigh refractive index metamaterial

Scheme showing that ultra-high refractive index metamaterials assembled with nanoparticles can be fabricated and used as optical materials. Credit: POSTECH



We all look in the mirror at least once a day to see our reflection. Mirrors are used not only in everyday life, but also in advanced technologies such as semiconductor processing and high-resolution displays. Recently, a high-performance Bragg reflective mirror has been developed based on high-index metamaterials, which reflects only the desired light.

A research team led by Professor Gi-Ra Yi (Department of Chemical Engineering) at POSTECH and the research team led by Professors Seok Joon Kwon and Pil Jin Yoo (School of Chemical Engineering) at Sungkyunkwan University have jointly developed an ultra-high refractive index metamaterial by packed gold nanospheres and a reflector that combines the metamaterial with a polymer.

Metamaterials – with properties not found in nature – can be designed to have a negative (−) or ultra-high index of refraction. However, high refractive index metamaterials still have limitations from design to production.

To solve this problem, the research team developed a metamaterial uniformly arranged with the holes at 1 nanometer level by assembling spherical gold nanoparticles. This material, which maximizes the interaction between light and matter, registered the highest refractive index in the visible and near infrared regions. The 2D superstructures showed the highest refractive index ever of 7.8

The distributed Bragg reflector (DBR), which was made by stacking these metamaterials and low-refractive-index polymer layers, reflected highly specific wavelengths.

Furthermore, the research team has developed the theory of a plasmonic percolation model that can explain the extremely high refractive index. Because it theoretically explains the ultra-high refractive index of metamaterials that could not be explained in previous studies, related areas of research are expected to emerge in the future.

This study is also attracting the attention of academic circles and industry for its applicability in precise semiconductor processes and high-resolution displays.

The research was published in Advanced materials.

