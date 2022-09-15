‘Teal’ MP Monique Ryan confronted with video of her dancing without mask – and her awkward response 

<!–

‘Teal’ MP Monique Ryan has been labeled a ‘hypocrite and an amateur’ after video surfaced of her dancing without a mask just weeks after she accused fellow MPs for not wearing masks in parliament.

Ms Ryan, who is a doctor, was speechless when confronted by the video from Sky News presenter Kieran Gilbert.

She is known for her strong opinion about the wearing of masks and has admonished MPs in the House of Representatives by yelling at them: ‘Put your masks on’.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gilbert lulled her into a false sense of security by making her repeat her determined pro-mask views.

And then he showed a video of her dancing wildly and unmasked at an event in Melbourne, less than three weeks after she told her parliamentary colleagues.

‘Teal’ independent MP Monique Ryan is pictured (right) dancing without a mask, just three weeks after yelling at fellow MPs for not wearing masks in parliament

“Isn’t there an inconsistency in that?” Gilbert asked, followed by an excruciating silence for six seconds.

Finally she said, “I didn’t know you had that video. It’s interesting who you chose to feature in that video and who was edited out of it.’

Michael Kroger, a former Liberal Party chairman, called Ms Ryan a “hypocrite and an amateur.”

Former Labor senator and power broker Graham Richardson said ‘the mafia are always right (in who they choose), and only occasionally are they wrong.

“And in this particular case they are very wrong (in choosing Ms. Ryan over Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong’s seat).”

After discussing how she supports masks, Gilbert asked Ms. Ryan, “Do you take what you preach, or is this hypocritical of you?”

She didn’t answer the hypocritical question, however, but instead said, “Well, I do wear a mask when I’m working.

“I wear a mask around other people and I feel like I can’t isolate myself socially, I don’t wear a mask 24/7.”

Gilbert said he didn’t pick her and would have played the same video if it had been a government or opposition MP dancing without a mask.

“If you call on the public to do something and you sit around and you don’t, that’s why that claim would be leveled,” he said.

“It has been uttered and suggested to you by others that it … puts into practice what you preach?”

“Well, I almost always wear a mask, you know,” Mrs. Ryan said.

“I think that particular case was unusual, let’s put it this way.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ryan for comment.