Teacher's Pet wife killer Chris Dawson moved from Sydney's Silverwater Prison to Macquarie jail

January 1982 – Lynette ‘Lyn’ Dawson, 33, disappears from her Bayview home on Sydney’s northern beaches, leaving behind two young daughters. The family’s babysitter, a schoolgirl identified only as JC, moves into the home within days.

February – Chris Dawson, a teacher and former Newtown Jets rugby league player, reports his wife missing about six weeks after he said she disappeared.

2001 – An inquest recommended that a ‘known person’ be charged with Ms Dawson’s murder, but the Director of Public Prosecutions later says the evidence was not tested because no witnesses were called.

2003 – Another inquest calls witnesses and recommends a known person be charged with murder, referring the case to the DPP. Again, there are no charges.

2010 – NSW Police announce a $100,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction.

2014 – The reward doubles to $200,000.

2015 – Strikeforce Scriven is established and Dawsons’ entire Bayview block is mapped.

April 2018 – Scriven detectives ask the DPP to review their evidence.

May – The Australian newspaper publishes The Teacher’s Pet podcast about Mrs Dawson’s disappearance. It is eventually downloaded 60 million times worldwide.

July – NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller admits police ‘dropped the ball’ in 1980s investigation.

September – Police dig up the backyard of the Bayview home the couple shared at the time of Mrs. Dawson’s disappearance, but find no remains or any items of interest.

December 5 – Chris Dawson is arrested on the Gold Coast and spends the night in a guard house.

December 6 – Dressed in a polo shirt, shorts and thongs, the then 70-year-old is extradited to Sydney, where he is charged with the murder of his first wife and appears in court via video link. His lawyer, Greg Walsh, says he ‘vigorously maintains his innocence’.

17 December – Dawson is released to return to his home in Queensland.

August 8, 2019 – Magistrate Michael Allen warns that some reporting of the case could affect a fair trial, saying: ‘Someone would have to live in a cave or be extremely naive to perhaps ignore the potential for injustice to a person, which receives this degree of media scrutiny.’

11.-13. February 2020 – Magistrate Jacqueline Trad hears evidence before committing Dawson to face charges of murder.

3 April – Dawson formally pleads not guilty to murder, with his lawyers marking an application for a permanent stay of trial.

September 25 – Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Fullerton grants Dawson just a nine-month stay to allow the ‘unbridled and vociferous’ public comment about his wife’s disappearance to die down before the trial.

11 June 2021 – Court of Criminal Appeal rejects a permanent stay of the case.

8 April 2022 – The High Court backs the decisions of the lower courts not to stop the case permanently.

2 May – High Court judge Robert Beech-Jones orders the trial to continue before a judge alone following an application by Dawson.

May 9 – July 11 – The trial is heard by Judge Ian Harrison, where prosecutors allege Dawson was abusive and violent towards his wife and killed her for having an unrestrained relationship with JC. Dawson’s lawyers pointed to various witnesses who claimed to have seen Mrs. Dawson alive and well after January 1982.

August 30 – Dawson is found guilty of murder.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

By Australian Associated Press