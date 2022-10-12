Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death ‘flooded CPS with calls’

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his father allegedly let him sleep on the garage floor claim they flooded Child Protective Services with calls about his well-being.

Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze on January 17, 2020, after his ex-NYPD police officer Michael Valva, 43, locked him in a freezing garage for 16 hours as a form of punishment.

Valva’s girlfriend, 45-year-old Angela Pollina, is said to have participated in the abuse and sprayed the boy with cold water during the ordeal at the home in Center Moriches, New York.

They are both on trial for the murder of little Thomas.

East Moriches Elementary School principal Edward Schneyer now says that when suspicions about the child’s neglect were signaled to the father, he dismissed the concerns.

As a result, the school began to “flood” the CPS with calls for Thomas’s welfare, he said.

Schneyer said Thomas and his older brother Anthony looked good when they first started school in 2017, but later entered the class looking “extremely emaciated.”

The young brothers entered the school feeling cold and hungry, and Thomas sometimes came to classes with bruises and cuts to his face.

Anthony, who was 10 at the time, also showed up at school drenched in urine once.

The children’s conditions would temporarily improve each time the school filed a new CPS complaint, but the changes were only short-lived, Schneyer said.

He told Valva’s trial on Tuesday: “We felt that as a team we were not getting the results we wanted to see. We decided as a team that we would just flood the CPS hotline with phone calls.”

Valva and Pollina were charged with first degree murder in death. The case was greatly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after the child’s mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, claimed she provided Thomas’s school with evidence that included two years of alleged abuse by his father, ranging from audio recordings, photos and medical records.

She was recently given the go-ahead to sue child protection services and school officials for $200 million, a judge ruled.

The father was given custody of his two sons – both autistic – in 2017, but Zubko-Valva claims Thomas’s school did not address her allegations of abuse for a year after that.

She claims she gave CPS a flash drive with 320 files of evidence of abuse, including transcripts of Valva teaching his sons to repeat “Mommy is mean,” “I don’t want to stay with Mom,” “I don’t like Mom.”

Zubko-Valva said Valva told CPS that she was the abusive parent, that she beat and poisoned the children with “brown medicine.”

She accused CPS of lying about their findings and fabricating evidence to support the father’s allegations.

Thomas’ mother said CPS found he looked “starved” but they closed their investigation into Valva 10 days before their son died.