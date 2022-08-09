Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing that teachers play a vital role in early detection and reporting of child abuse.

The time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and other school personnel leads to an increase in reports of child abuse — cases that would otherwise have gone undetected, the study found.

“Child abuse is an annoying problem in the US,” said Maria Fitzpatrick, a professor of economics and public policy at the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy. “To protect children, we need to better understand why so many are abused – 13% according to one study and 4 in 10 according to another. Abuse carries significant costs to society. Early detection is crucial because it leads to faster intervention and can do that to provide a child with a safe, permanent home.”

The study, “Beyond Reading, Writing and Arithmetic: The Role of Teachers and Schools in Reporting Child Maltreatment,” was published July 11 in the Journal of Human Resources.

Abuse is not limited to child abuse. According to the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, abuse refers to “the quality of care a child receives from those responsible for the child. Abuse occurs when a parent or other person legally responsible for caring for the child a child a child or puts a child in immediate danger of harm by failing to exercise the minimum degree of care in providing any of the following: food, clothing, shelter, education or medical care when financially able.”

Prior to the pandemic, the researchers sought to define educators’ contribution to identifying abused children. That long-term project took on new urgency when schools began closing in the spring of 2020. Abuse reports fell despite concerns that children were more at risk due to increasing financial stress on families and more time at home, and even as injuries to children became more frequent and serious.

In the first two years of the pandemic, kindergarten enrollment plummeted, and older children missed three months of schooling in the spring of 2020 and many more days the following school year. Children were cut off from educators, who are often required by state law to report evidence of abuse.

“Our conservative calculations based on our results indicate that about 5,500 to 8,000 reports were missed during the pandemic because schools were closed or children were not enrolled,” the researchers concluded.

Extra time at school leads to significantly more abuse investigations, they found.

For example, the number of surveyed reports for 5-year-old children is 5% to 10% higher for those who are eligible to enter kindergarten at age 5 than for those who are not, the researchers said.

“In addition,” they wrote, “the number of surveyed child abuse reports is 30% to 65% higher at the beginning and end of the school year compared to the beginning and end of summer when children do not have regular contact with teachers. “

The researchers said their findings have three main policy implications:

Discussions about the amount of time students spend in school, including the length of the school day and public kindergarten, should include estimates of the improvement in the child’s well-being that would result.

The implications of the recent increase in homeschooling need to be better understood. The increase in homeschooling may lead to fewer reports of child abuse because children do not interact with the mandated reporters in school systems.

The training of education professionals in identifying and reporting abuse is uneven. More consistent, higher quality education will help teachers identify more at-risk children.

“We ask so much of our teachers and so many of them have performed with great courage and perseverance during the pandemic,” said Fitzpatrick, who is also senior associate dean of academic affairs for the Cornell Brooks School and associate vice provost for social sciences in the cabinet. from the Vice President for Research and Innovation. “As a society, we owe them more so that they can do a difficult part of their work with skill and take the necessary steps to protect the children they see every day.”

The research team also includes Cassandra Benson of the US Air Force Academy and Samuel Bondurant of the US Census Bureau.

The researchers based their findings on a variety of data sources, including the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System’s childhood record and public school calendar start and end dates to examine how the number of surveyed reports differs between the academic year and summer vacation.

