Teacher who was accused of having sex with pupil posts videos from life as yoga teacher in Dubai

A former PE teacher accused of having sex with a student at prom has taken to social media to post videos of them doing yoga and reassuring viewers that they can have a ‘clean slate’.

Melissa Tweedie was removed from the education register in February by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) after an investigation into her conduct with a teenage student.

The 28-year-old is said to have slept with the 18-year-old after school-leavers night at SWG3 in Glasgow in June 2017.

She strongly denied having had sex with the student, but was found to have acted inappropriately.

The former teacher at Gleniffer High School in Paisley, Renfrewshire, moved to Dubai after the allegations and later shut down her social media accounts during the hearing.

However, months after her layoff, Tweedie returned to social media to post meditation and online classes on YouTube after changing her career to become a yoga teacher in Dubai.

Former PE teacher Melissa Tweedie, who was accused of having sex with a student, has returned to social media to post videos of them doing yoga and reassuring viewers that they can have a ‘clean slate’

A series of videos, posted in May, shows the embarrassed Miss Tweedie (pictured above) addressing her viewers as she moves into various yoga and meditation positions.

A series of videos, posted in May, shows the embarrassed Miss Tweedie addressing her viewers as she moves into various yoga and meditation positions.

She says, “Hello, welcome back to day two and another good morning and fresh day to you.

“If today or yesterday wasn’t your day, remember that you have this blank slate in front of you today.

‘You choose which colors you sprinkle through the day, you choose what you get out of your day today.

“Yesterday is behind you, another bright day lies ahead.”

Miss Tweedie studied over 200 hours in Dubai to become a qualified instructor in Vinyasa Flow and Hatha flow yoga.

At one point, Miss Tweedie’s Alexa starts talking and the former teacher has to intervene.

Miss Tweedie studied over 200 hours in Dubai to become a qualified instructor

She says, “Alexa, pause. I’m intrigued by what she just said though, all I heard was hormones.

“Bring your hands back to your heart and close your eyes. I just want you to feel. Feel and connect your heartbeat.

‘The rhythm of your heart.

‘Where else can we feel this pulse throughout the body?

Feeling yourself, have gratitude for this healthy, healthy heartbeat. I hope a healthy body.

“Feeling grateful for this top hat that your breath can give you. Say it out loud with me, I am joy.

‘A fantastic day, lots of love, see you soon.’

At the end of each video, the former gym teacher tells viewers she loves them before blowing a kiss at the camera.

Miss Tweedie strongly denied having sex with the pupil but was found to have acted inappropriately and was expelled by the General Teaching Council for Scotland

Melissa Tweedie, 27, has built a new life among expats in Dubai since she lost her job

Tweedie was spotted dancing inappropriately with students and drinking shots with them at the bar at the 2017 prom.

She was then spotted on a bed with an 18-year-old apprentice who claimed the couple had sex after drinking wine, gin, shots and beer.

During the hearing, it was said that her headteacher David Nicholls received a call at 1.45am from an ‘alertised’ teenager who claimed to have seen her with student A at the hotel.

Mr Nicholls, now retired, drove to the Premier Inn but was only allowed into the foyer where he called Miss Tweedie.

He said he could finally reach her on her cell phone, but she told him she was home.

She later admitted to investigators that she woke up in bed with the student, but denied having sex with him, suggesting her drink may have been spiked.

Miss Tweedie also claimed that she went to the hotel alone because she was afraid that students would use drugs after seeing a bag of cocaine.

However, she later admitted to investigators that she woke up in bed with the student and claimed she may have been hit with a nail.

A panel of the General Board of Education of Scotland ruled that the pupil’s allegation that he had sex with her was not substantiated by the evidence presented.

But the panel accepted that she had kissed the boy, known only as Student A, and had slept alone with him.

She was issued a removal order after the panel determined that her behavior fell significantly below the standard expected of a registered teacher.

Scotland Police were informed of the incident at the time and determined that no crime had taken place.