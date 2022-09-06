Teacher who refused to use student’s gender-neutral pronouns is JAILED in Ireland

A teacher who refused to use gender-neutral pronouns for a transgender student has been sent to Mountjoy Prison for contempt of court.

Enoch Burke was arrested yesterday morning for violating a court order not to teach or be physically present at his Westmeath school.

After Judge Michael Quinn delivered his verdict, Mr Burke said, “It is madness that I am being led from this courtroom to a prison, but I will not give up my Christian faith.”

Wilson’s Hospital School board counsel said it was with a “heavy heart” that it sought Mr. Burke’s admission to prison, but said her client had no choice, as Mr. Burke continued to attend the school. despite the court order. which he had received last week.

The dispute started over his refusal to address a transitional student as “she” rather than “he” as requested by the student and their parents in May and approved by the Church of Ireland school.

This escalated to his suspension the day before the start of the fall term, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

He had refused to take paid leave from the school before that suspension, the court heard, and would sit in an empty classroom and declare that he was there to work.

Burke told Judge Quinn, “I’m a teacher and I don’t want to go to jail. I want to be in my class today, I was there this morning when I was arrested.’

He said he loves his students, whom he teaches German, history and politics, as well as debating.

“I love my school, with the motto Res Non Verba, actions and not words, but I’m here today because I said I wouldn’t call a boy a girl.”

He added: ‘Transgenderism is against my Christian faith. It is against the scriptures, against the ethos of the Church of Ireland and of my school.”

Referring to his suspension, Mr Burke said: ‘It is extraordinary and reprehensible that anyone’s religious beliefs in this case could ever be considered grounds for an allegation of wrongdoing.

“My religious beliefs are not misconduct. They are not gross misconduct. They never will be. They are dear to me. I will never deny them or betray them, and I will never bow to an order that obliges me to do so. It’s just not possible for me to do that.’

He described his suspension as “unreasonable, unjust and unfair”. He added: “The severity of the suspension has been toned down. It’s a serious step.

“It has damaged my good character and reputation, especially in the teaching profession, where one is so close to many members of the local community. It leaves a mark on what has been a flawless learning experience for me.’

Burke said he had a great relationship with his students, who knew him as a man of “professed morality and conviction.”

He asked how he could go back to school and bow to something he thought was “obviously wrong,” which he also described as a “breach of my conscience.” Burke told the court he believed that “in this country, teachers are forced to participate… they are forced to use the pronoun ‘she’ instead of ‘he’ or ‘she’.”

Rosemary Mallon BL, on behalf of the board of directors, told Judge Michael Quinn that her client had no choice but to ask the court to send Burke to jail for violation of a court order.

“It’s a warrant we’re looking for, not a warrant. We just want Mr Burke to follow orders.

‘…Mr Burke knowingly violates this order, he is therefore contemptuous and has made it clear that if he is not in jail he will go to the school [today]and the school’s concerns regarding continued disruption to students remain,” she added.

She noted that Mr. Burke could file his arguments in court tomorrow, when last week’s injunction will be reviewed, and at the school’s disciplinary hearing this month.

Judge Quinn said he was not ruling on the merits of Burke’s arguments regarding his religious beliefs or his suspension, but only on whether there was a willful violation of a court order.

He said Mr. Burke could clear his disdain at any time by agreeing to the order not to attend or attempt to teach at the school.

Burke was accompanied in court by four gardaí, his father Seán and brother Isaac.