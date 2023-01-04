Teacher suspended for ‘misinterpreting’ trans student faces professional conduct hearing

A teacher who said he was forced to leave two schools after calling a transgender student a girl and then Muhammad a ‘false prophet’ will appear at a hearing on professional conduct.

Joshua Sutcliffe, who taught mathematics at Cherwell School in Oxford and then at a Catholic school in Islington, has a hearing scheduled for January 9.

In 2017, Mr Sutcliffe was suspended from Cherwell School and left school after praising a group of students by saying ‘well done girls’ to a group that included a student who identified as a boy.

He later took legal action against the school for constructive dismissal and discrimination.

In 2019, the Christian pastor said he had to leave a school in London where he had attended for more than a year after posting a video calling Muhammed a “false prophet.”

The hearing, which will run until January 13, is linked to Mr Sutcliffe’s time at Oxford.

Mr Sutcliffe said: ‘Teaching Mathematics has always been a great joy of mine. The potential for me to be prevented from teaching due to holding and expressing my Christian beliefs is wrong and I believe I am being discriminated against in a way that other religions and philosophical beliefs would not be.

“As a society, we should be free to criticize other religions and beliefs, including Islam, without fear of losing our livelihood.

“I was kicked out of two jobs for expressing my beliefs at work and in my personal time. Dissatisfied with that, the TRA is now trying to ban me from the profession indefinitely.

“But I’d rather lose my profession than be silenced.

“I was determined to comply with the school’s policies as long as I was not unlawfully forced to act against my conscience.

‘My teaching is exemplary. I believe this matter is not about my ability to teach, but about my being a Christian and believing in the gospel and the lordship of Jesus Christ.”

While teaching at Oxford, Mr Sutcliffe said ‘Well done girls’ to a group of pupils when he saw them working hard.

He apologized when he was corrected by the student about their gender, but six weeks later he was suspended from teaching after the student’s mother complained.

At the time, he said he had no official instructions on how to address the student, but along with other staff, he decided to use the first name chosen by the student.

However, he has admitted that as a Christian he avoided using masculine pronouns such as ‘he’ and ‘him’.

He believed this was in line with the school’s code of conduct and equality policy to show respect and tolerance, and said he had not had any problems with this.

Following an investigation, he was summoned for a formal disciplinary hearing for misconduct for “misgendering.”

He then took the school to an employment tribunal, claiming he had been victimized because of his Christian beliefs – though both sides settled out of court.

After leaving school in Oxfordshire, he started working in London in September 2018.

Mr Sutcliffe said he had to leave the second school because of opinions he shared on his YouTube channel.

A parent is said to have reported one of his videos to the school, Mr Sutcliffe told PremierChristanity: ‘I also had to leave that post because of the pressure put on me from the school.’

On his channel, which has hundreds of uploads and over 500 subscribers, he posted a video titled “What Does the Bible Say About False Prophets?”.

In the video, he said, “I know this is controversial and I know people might be offended by what I’m saying, but I’m doing it out of love and because I want to speak the truth.

“I believe Muhammad is a false prophet, I would suggest that Muslims have a misunderstanding of God because they have been guided by a false prophet.

“Jesus is the only true prophet because he is God in the flesh, he is the voice of God, he brings true revelation and understanding because he is God.”

In another video posted later in the year, Mr Sutcliffe said he lost his first job to the ‘LGBT mafia’ and the second to the ‘Islamic mafia’.

He said: “Both camps used bully tactics and intimidation and they are getting people fired all over the country.

‘This is very dear to my heart, I love teaching, I love teaching and I really enjoy teaching math.

‘The sad thing for me is that I can’t be myself, I do my job very well, I teach math very well and I understand the subject matter.

“The problem is we have the LGBT mafia that got me kicked out of one school and the Islamic mafia that got me kicked out of another school.

“Teachers are terrified of these bullies.”

Cherwell School has been contacted for comment.