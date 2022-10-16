Teacher sacked ‘after refusing to call schoolgirl, eight, by a boy’s name’ launches judicial review

<!–

A primary school teacher who lost her job after refusing to address an eight-year-old student with masculine pronouns has taken legal action against the school board and the municipality.

The anonymous teacher is putting in a judicial review after she was fired from the school earlier this year, with the case before the High Court in Birmingham next week.

It is believed to be the first time a teacher has taken such action, The Sunday Times reports.

The fourth-grade teacher was suspended last fall after refusing to use masculine pronouns and a masculine name for a student, arguing that doing so could harm the child.

She continued to challenge the school’s “transgender affirmative” policies, which include allowing the child to wear boys’ uniforms and use the boys’ toilets, before being fired earlier this year.

The school principal had told her in September last year that a student in her next class would be referred to by a boy’s name after the principal agreed to the child’s parents’ request.

In an email to the principal, the teacher wrote that she did not agree to call the child “by the requested name and pronouns.” [because] I think it is harmful’.

She said her email “confused” the head and they responded, “You don’t have a choice, the family has asked for it. You are in loco parentis.’

She could now be banned from teaching for life after the school declared her to the Education Regulations.

The teacher’s cause is supported by the Christian Legal Center, the legal arm of the evangelical campaign group Christian Concern.

It says it works with clients who “stand up for Jesus” and handles cases for Christians “who have been brought to court because of their faith.”

The group lobbies against LGBT rights, such as the government’s planned ban on conversion therapy, and has previously held events such as “protecting children from the transgender agenda.”

The school’s policy was supported by advice from the local council, the Stonewall charity and the Diocese of the Church of England.

Along with other staff members, the teacher had undergone “trans-awareness” training, including materials provided by the council, including some from the LGBT charity Stonewall.

The sources told staff that eight in 10 transgender children realize they are transgender before they leave primary school.

The council told The Sunday Times: ‘We will not comment on a case that is under pending proceedings. Our priority is the well-being of every child raised at our school.”