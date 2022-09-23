Teacher is removed from high school for threatening US-born student who wouldn’t stand for Pledge

<!–

A Florida art teacher was expelled from his high school after he offered to fight a US-born student who did not stand up for the pledge of allegiance.

Robert Reiber, 61, was filmed telling the Hispanic teen at Manatee High School to go back to where he came from — in a clip that has been viewed more than a million times online.

The unidentified student sat uncomfortably in his chair as the teacher scolded him for failing to show up during the pledge and asked if he was out’Mexico or Guatemala.’

Reiber was removed from the school and was not allowed to have any contact with students during the ongoing investigation into his behavior.

He was taped with the words, ‘Are you going to sit there on your ass?’ while other sniggering students held back their laughter as the teacher raised his voice to the disobedient teenager.

Robert Reiber, 61, was filmed telling the Manatee High School student to go back to where he came from in the clip — which has been viewed more than a million times online

Reiber was shot threateningly: ‘If you want to do something, get up and do it’

As the teen fidgeted in the silence, the teacher yelped, “Don’t shake your leg.”

The art teacher was then picked up and said, ‘If you want to do something, get up and do it. I will defend my country to the end.’

But the student mumbles ‘I won’t hurt you.’

Reiber, who was named as the teacher involved by students familiar with the incident, according to the Herald Tribune, then yawned: ‘Then go back to you… where are you from? Mexico or Guatemala?’

“I was born here,” said the student.

The smoking teacher chided, “You were born here, and you don’t stand up for the flag?” before the video stops.

According to Manatee County School District, the Pledge of Allegiance is recited at the beginning of each school day and all students are required to stand at attention.

When the vow is made, the students should stand with their right hands over their hearts.

The art teacher raised his hands furiously as he scolded the teenager for not being sincere during the pledge

Other chuckling students held back as the teacher raised his voice to the disobedient teen

The only exception is if a student has written permission from a parent or guardian to be exempt from canceling the pledge.

Commenting on the video, the school district said in a statement: “The teacher shown in the video confronting a student in a classroom in the Manatee district was removed from the school the day the incident took place.

‘The teacher no longer has contact with students.

In addition, the school district’s Office of Professional Standards is thoroughly investigating the incident in accordance with district and state due process policies and procedures.

“The Manatee County School District strongly condemns any language or behavior that humiliates, humiliates, or insults individuals—especially the youth, families and communities we are allowed to serve.”