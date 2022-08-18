Teacher discovers a mysterious radioactive rock at Sydney school

A radioactive rock has been discovered by a teacher who is ‘playing’ with a radiation detection device.

The incident caused panic not only at the school but also at the NSW Department of Education (DoE) and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO).

The chief science teacher at Randwick Girls’ High School in Sydney’s eastern suburbs brought a Geiger counter to class and was testing it when she made a shocking discovery: There was radioactive rock in the science warehouse.

She knew immediately how serious this could be and told school principal Lucy Andre about the disturbing find.

Ms. Andre, a former chief of science at the school, also immediately recognized the potential danger and contacted the DoE.

“(She) acted very quickly and closed this location off from students and staff,” Murat Dizdar, deputy secretary of school performance at DoE, told Daily Mail Australia.

A teacher found a tin box in the back of a scientific storage room that emitted a higher than normal radiation value. It contained a radioactive rock (photo)

Students from Randwick Girls’ High School (pictured) in Sydney’s eastern suburbs were unaware that a radioactive substance had been found

“That was the right action to take because we weren’t sure what this material was.”

DoE knew that no risks could be taken and immediately called in the professionals of ANSTO. “They are the experts (and they) have conducted an extensive survey of the area,” Mr Dizdar said.

“We’ve asked them to check every science classroom and lab, where there could possibly be (more of) such material.”

The ANSTO agents carefully took the radioactive rock in a lead box for analysis.

Mr Dizdar emphasized that the students were at no point in danger.

‘This is a location that is not accessible to students, a no-go area for students. It’s a science preparation room for our physics teachers,” he said.

But now that the science area and school have been declared safe, only one mystery remains: How did the radioactive rock get there in the first place?

It appears that the rock had been in the scientific storage room for quite some time and whoever brought it in certainly didn’t know it was radioactive.

The rock was secured in a lead box (pictured) and taken for professional analysis

Teachers decided not to inform the students about what was going on, because they didn’t want to alarm the students unnecessarily.

“No student would have known about this,” Mr. Dizdar said.

“Once we had cordoned off the area, we informed our staff and students that we were examining material on the site.”

Experts from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization have removed the stone to study it (stock image)

The school was not closed, although the area where the stone was found remained off-limits until the DoE got a release from ANSTO.

“They have given us their professional opinion that no harm will be done to staff or students,” said Mr Dizdar.

‘(ANSTO) has issued the department and the school with a release certificate.

“Their advice to the department was that you would have to hold this material in your hand for about 250 hours to reach the allowable annual radiation dose set nationally by the Australian nuclear regulator.”

The situation was discussed in a staff meeting on Thursday afternoon. “The staff really appreciated that meeting and I’ve heard it went very well,” said Mr Dizdar.

‘The experts from ANSTO were there to inform them and answer any questions. They were very reassuring, knowing that the expert advice was that the place was safe.’

Ms Andre wrote to the schoolgirls’ parents on Thursday about what had happened and that their daughters were never in danger.

Murat Dizdar (left), assistant secretary of school achievement in the NSW Department of Education, said students or staff were never at risk. Headmaster Lucy Andre (right) wrote to the students’ parents on Thursday about what had happened at Randwick Girls’ High School

She said action had been taken “to contain and isolate a very small amount of radioactive material found in the storage room.”

‘We have heard that the risk for staff and students is negligible.

“ANTSO has confirmed that no harm was done to staff or students with the sample significantly below the allowable annual radiation dose limit set by the Australian nuclear regulator, ARPANSA (the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency),” said Ms. andre.

She ended the letter by saying, “I appreciate that this information may be troubling to our school community, but I want to reassure you that all science labs and storage areas have been declared safe by ANSTO and are subject to reoccupation.”