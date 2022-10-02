Teacher, 59, who browsed porn 74 times while teaching remotely, banned from profession

<!–

A high school teacher who browsed porn while teaching remotely has been banned from the profession.

David Chidlow has been sacked from Maidstone Grammar School in Kent after viewing profiles of women on an unauthorized website 74 times during school hours.

During a virtual misconduct hearing held by the Teaching Regulation Agency, Mr Chidlow admitted he had repeatedly switched between the live lesson and the website on Microsoft Teams.

Sir. Chidlow, 59, worked as a business studies and economics teacher to both GCSE and A-level students. He had been at the school since September 2018.

Following the school’s investigation, a formal disciplinary hearing took place in May 2021. And last week, the panel concluded that Mr Chidlow be dismissed for gross misconduct.

The panel was told that in February 2021 the school’s monitoring software had flagged the keywords ‘I take my life’ from a staff member’s school device.

These keywords prompted an investigation which revealed that Mr Chidlow accessed an adult pornographic website on his school laptop in February and March 2021. He was also recorded deleting the adult website from his internet history.

Chidlow further admitted at the recent hearing that he searched for images and actively communicated via e-mail with women on the pornographic website for sexual gratification.

It was revealed at the hearing that remote monitoring of the teacher’s laptop had been carried out by the school without his knowledge.

The panel said the teacher ‘had shown some insight into his actions’ but did not believe he ‘expressed remorse’ towards either the pupils, the school or the teaching profession.

He was found guilty of unacceptable professional misconduct and the panel recommended to the Secretary of State that he should now be banned from teaching.

Sarah Buxcey, who made a decision on the issues on behalf of the Education Secretary, said a banning order would be “proportionate”.

She said: ‘In my opinion a ban is necessary to maintain public confidence in the profession. I am particularly concerned with the finding of dishonesty in this case and the impact such a finding has on the reputation of the profession.

‘I have gone ahead to consider the question of a review period. In this case, the panel has recommended that a review period should not be taken into account.’

A review period gives a judge a set amount of time to challenge the decision made by the public body.

Ms Buxcey added: “Furthermore, in light of the seriousness of the allegations found proven against him, I have decided that Mr Chidlow should not be eligible to apply for the restoration of his eligibility to teach.”