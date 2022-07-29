Teacher, 44, who had sex with teenage pupil while his wife was at work is banned from the classroom

A teacher who admitted to having sex with a teenage student has been banned from class for life.

Andrew Simms, 44, brought the 16-year-old girl to his house when his wife was at work to have sex.

The teacher and father of two taught engineering at CTC Kingshurst College from 2014, where he became head of department.

In January 2018, Student A told another teacher that she and another student had received inappropriate messages from Simms and that she knew Student B had had sex with him.

A disciplinary panel from the Education Regulations Bureau heard that student B was picked up by Simms who took her to his house where they drank tea before going upstairs where they kissed and had full-blown sex while his wife worked at night.

The TRA panel was told that the relationship continued and often went to his house for sex, and he bought her outfits to wear.

But after she went to a new university, she started to feel guilty about the sex because Simms was married and had a family and she had become interested in a boy.

Simms admitted to having an inappropriate consensual sexual relationship when she was 16.

The panel also found that he made comments to a girl, student A, calling her “beautiful” and also saying, “It’s good we’re not in the same place, because I won’t be able to control myself with you.”

He also asked her if she was wearing a bra after she said she was hot and he told her to take her sweater off, but she replied that she couldn’t because ‘she was not wearing anything’.

In written statements, Simms said, “The TRA has to accept that they are dealing with teenage girls…there is a high potential for exaggeration and attention seeking.”

The panel disagreed with that view, noting Simms’s repetitive behavior with more than one student and lack of remorse, which resulted in him being banned from teaching for the rest of his life.

TRA decision-maker Sarah Buxcey said: ‘Andrew Simms has been banned from teaching indefinitely and he cannot teach at any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England’

She added: “Given the seriousness of the allegations that have been made against him, I have decided that Mr Simms has no right to apply for reinstatement of his eligibility to teach.”

Simms was charged with criminal charges when it was alleged that he had sex with the student when she was only 15 years old.

He initially denied having had sex with the student, but when police examined a pink garter belt that the girl had turned on, his DNA was found on it.

Birmingham Crown Court prosecutor David Swinnerton said: “He said she sent him a picture of herself in her underwear and felt trapped by her. He simply exchanged other messages after that.’

He eventually gave in to the sexual relationship, but insisted it only started after she turned 16.

Simms was found not guilty of these charges by a Birmingham Crown Court jury, as they accepted that the relationship began after she turned 16.