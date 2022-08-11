Teacher, 34, who kissed 17-year-old male pupil at nightclub avoids classroom ban 

A married teacher found guilty of kissing one of her students at a nightclub is allowed to teach again.

Ashley McConnell, 34, was reprimanded by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) on Wednesday, August 10. The council said her aptitude to teach had diminished.

The Scottish physics teacher is embroiled in a weeks-long legal battle to keep her job after an investigation into the incident in 2018.

Mrs McConnell is said to have flirtatiously danced with a 17-year-old apprentice and kissed him at a nightclub in Thurso, Caithness.

The teacher also allegedly held the male student’s hand and told other students at the club who had questioned her behavior to “f*ck off.”

Ms McConnell told the GCTS inquiry in July that she had consumed too much alcohol before the night out and could not remember the details of what had happened.

Mrs. McConnell, aka Ashley Swanson, previously worked at Thurso High School in Caithness.

The high school teacher was out for dinner and drinks that night to celebrate a colleague’s 50th birthday.

A fellow teacher who was with her on the night out said: ‘I don’t believe she had full control of her actions, she was more than tipsy and I don’t remember her making any advances.

“If she’d been sober it never would have happened because when people are drunk they do things they normally wouldn’t. Ashley felt like she wanted to party, I was the one who had to push her away.’

Ms. McConnell gave some evidence through tears when she told the panel that she remembered standing in front of the student, the… Daily record reported.

The GCTS panel handed the teacher a nine-month reprimand, but said she would be allowed to return to teaching.

A reprimand issued by the GCTS is recorded against a teacher’s name for a disciplinary matter for a period of time, but does not prevent them from teaching.

The survey revealed: ‘The panel believed that a combination of factors influenced her behavior that evening.’ The panel was convinced that the teacher’s behavior lacked character and was not predatory or premeditated.

‘The panel was of the opinion that the teacher’s behavior could be remedied under all circumstances. The panel noted that the teacher admitted that some of the proven behavior had been proven, and that she had both thought and taken extensive action to correct.

“The panel felt that there was extensive and genuine regret and remorse, in addition to the teacher’s fervent assurance that she had learned her lesson.”

It added: “The panel also felt that a reprimand would be in the public interest in the specific circumstances of the case.

“A reprimand appropriately indicated the seriousness of the behavior to the profession and the public and so would preserve public confidence in teachers and the teaching profession.

“The panel concluded that the reprimand should be imposed for nine months.”

Ms. McConnell told the panel last month: ‘I remember Student A standing in front of me and I remember spending parts of the night with [a former pupil she tutored].

“It had probably been about three years since I taught him. He was in my S1 class and S3 class, I knew him and he was recognizable to me.

‘I can’t remember the content of the conversation’ [on the night]. I can remember parts of the night and it’s not like I blacked out and didn’t remember the night, I have no explanation, it’s just the effect of drinking large amounts of alcohol.

“I think I had two drinks at a time in the pubs and shots at the club, but I’m not sure I remember drinking the shots.”

She added: “I realized that my behavior had fallen short, I don’t drink alcohol anymore, maybe if I hadn’t had alcohol that night I wouldn’t be in the situation we are in.

“I feel a lot of remorse and shame. This kind of behavior will never be repeated, I hope you will see that my behavior back then was in stark contrast to my typical character. The risk of recurrence is zero.

“My behavior at work was never questioned, I took all the steps I could. I’ve made a lot of changes.

‘Did I harass him that night? Yes, and was he the one who would have stopped the events? Yes, but no, I don’t think it caused him any lasting emotional damage.’

The panel found there was insufficient evidence that Ms McConnell touched the pupil at the bottom or groin.