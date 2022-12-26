TCU’s Sonny Dykes at home, coaching the Texas CFP First Team

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an offensive analyst off the field and pondering his next move.

Laid off from his previous job as head coach and with three young children at home, the son of veteran college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would have to do to obtain a real estate license.

Five years later, the 53-year-old is settled in at home in Texas, still doing what he always wanted to do and is now nearing the top of his career with TCU (12-1) entering the four-man team. College football playoff.

“It’s been a lot, the culmination of a lot,” said Dykes, The Associated Press Coach of the Year, who is in his first season as head coach at the school where he consulted with coach Gary Patterson in 2017.

The Horned Frogs, undefeated until an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game, play Big Ten champion Michigan (13-0) in the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Saturday. They are the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma, and the first from Texas, to make it to the CFP.

“As a kid from Texas, the state of Texas means a lot to me, the history of college football in the state of Texas means a lot to me,” Dykes said.

That season working for the Frogs, when they made their only other Big 12 title game, was a chance for Dykes to come home after going 19-30 in four seasons in California. The job out west was never really good for the Texas-born, folksy trainer.

“I was looking around, trying to get a job and trying to decide… to take a job somewhere I didn’t necessarily want to go, it was the direction I wanted to go,” he said. “Obviously I always wanted to train.”

SMU then offered his head coaching job, only about 40 miles and four years from returning to replace Patterson at TCU. Dykes, whose first head coaching job was at Louisiana Tech, led SMU to 30 wins in its best four-season stint since it became the only program shut down by the NCAA’s so-called death penalty three decades earlier.

The Frogs went 23-24 during that same time and parted ways with Patterson even before the end of his 21st season. Dykes was immediately considered the favorite to replace him, which happened after the regular season.

“I didn’t want them to think about going in and thinking this was supposed to be a rebuilding year,” Heisman Trophy finalist senior quarterback Max Duggan said, recalling his initial conversation with Dykes. “We can win now. We just have to fix a lot of our problems, in terms of culture, discipline and responsibility.”

The Frogs won, and a year after Dykes’ formal introduction, they returned to the same room for the playoff announcement.

Dykes grew up in Lone Star State where his late father coached at various levels for 38 years. That included Spike’s 14 seasons as principal at Texas Tech, where the younger Dykes played baseball, not football.

Sonny Dykes was an assistant at Texas Tech for seven seasons, the first seven after his father retired when he was on the late Mike Leach’s staff. He first went west as the offensive coordinator at Arizona from 2007-09, then went 22-15 in three seasons at Louisiana Tech before taking the Cal job.

Dykes now leads a TCU program that won its only AP national title in 1938, when quarterback Davey O’Brien was the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner. The Frogs, who were still in the Mountain West, were 13-0 during the 2010 season which ended with a Rose Bowl victory and the #2 national ranking.

When TCU wrapped up this regular season with a win over Iowa State, it was the 83rd win of Sonny’s career, one more than his father.

“It felt like the whole year with me,” Dykes said. “I would certainly enjoy our guys… what kind of people they are, because it’s a great group and guys I’m certainly proud of. I know he would feel the same way.”

