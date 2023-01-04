TCL’s 2023 TVs: bigger, brighter mini-LED, and QD-OLED too

A full range of new TCL TVs can be seen at CES 2023, with the offering complemented by the company’s Q-series models. These range in size from 50 inches to a mammoth 98 inches and are packed with features such as quantum dots and mini-LED backlighting, with the top models boasting a record number of full-array local dimming zones in a consumer display. , the company said.

TCL’s lineup is led by the QM8 series. These models are sold in screen sizes ranging from 65 inches to 98 inches, and feature a mini-LED Ultra backlight that delivers twice the peak brightness and five times the local dimming zones of the company’s 2022 mini-LED TVs. TCL says the QM8 series offers up to 2,300 local dimming zones – the most ever in a 4K or 8K mini LED TV. QM8 series sets are native 120Hz models and feature the Google TV smart interface plus a built-in subwoofer for more dynamic built-in sound.

