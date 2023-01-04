TCL’s 2023 TVs: bigger, brighter mini-LED, and QD-OLED too

A full range of new TCL TVs can be seen at CES 2023 , with the offering complemented by the company’s Q-series models. These range in size from 50 inches to a mammoth 98 inches and are packed with features such as quantum dots and mini-LED backlighting, with the top models boasting a record number of full-array local dimming zones in a consumer display. , the company said.

TCL’s lineup is led by the QM8 series. These models are sold in screen sizes ranging from 65 inches to 98 inches, and feature a mini-LED Ultra backlight that delivers twice the peak brightness and five times the local dimming zones of the company’s 2022 mini-LED TVs. TCL says the QM8 series offers up to 2,300 local dimming zones – the most ever in a 4K or 8K mini LED TV. QM8 series sets are native 120Hz models and feature the Google TV smart interface plus a built-in subwoofer for more dynamic built-in sound.

The Q7 series consists of TCL’s mid-range TVs with a quantum dot layer for improved brightness and color. Available in screen sizes from 55 to 75 inches, these feature a full array LED backlight with local dimming. Gaming features include a native 120Hz display, VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro, and on the smart TV front there’s Google TV with a voice remote and hands-free voice control.

TCL’s Q6 series models are the company’s budget quantum dot line. According to TCL, these deliver 66% higher brightness than a standard, non-QLED display. The Q6 series are native 60Hz models, but offer gaming features such as VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro. Screen sizes range from 50 inches to .

QD-OLED TVs will also be added to the TCL lineup later in 2023. Details on the new models were sparse, but we expect them to be available in 55 and 65-inch screen sizes.

QM8 QLED

65, 75, 85, 98 inches

Mini-LED Ultra with up to more than 2,300 local dimming zones

GoogleTV

Voice remote control and hands-free voice control

Built-in subwoofer

Q7 QLED

55, 65, 75 inches

Full array local dimming

120Hz native display

Up to 240 Hz VRR gaming

FreeSync Premium Pro

GoogleTV

Voice remote control and hands-free voice control

Q6 QLED