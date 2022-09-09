Tayshia Adams is gorgeous in a revealing leopard print dress that showcases her figure during NYFW

<!–

Tayisha Adams attended New York Fashion Week and looked sexy in her leopard print dress.

The former Bachelorette star, 32, looked stunning in the long, flowing gown with an open slit that exposed her long legs.

The star showed a little cleavage as she walked the streets of New York in heels.

Her dark brown locks were combed in the middle as she accentuated her natural looks with natural, complementary makeup.

The reality TV siren is single and ready to mingle as she and ex-fiancé Zac Clark split after a year of dating in November 2021.

Their last public outing came when they ran the New York City Marathon together on November 7, when he had said, “The world is a better place today than it was yesterday thanks to you…..KEEP GOING.”

The personality star has been focused on her mental health and self-care since becoming single.

“People might not mind, but by loving and taking care of yourself, you can be the best version of yourself — to be the best person for everyone else out there. [in] the world,” Adams, who just turned 32, told Yahoo Life.

She becomes a true self-care queen. Between a lengthy skincare routine, consistent workouts, and her sine qua non-therapy sessions, Adams leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her wellness journey.

Joining the fun: Josie Canseco, 24, also saw you enjoy New York Fashion Week events, where guests were treated to champagne

It wasn’t until just before she became the Bachelorette in 2020 that she learned to put into words the complex emotions that consumed her. But by prioritizing quality communication and therapy, Adams says she was able to directly dissect the sources of her anxiety.

“I’ve always loved the idea of ​​therapy, and I’ve always thought it’s a very healthy thing to do,” she says, noting a measurable shift in societal attitudes around the idea of ​​seeking help for one’s mental health.

Josie Canseco, 24, was also featured at the New York Fashion Week events, where guests arrived at a private dining room at Scarpetta on Madison Avenue and chatted about their plans for the week ahead while discovering the latest sparkly pieces from LAGOS. Those in attendance were also treated to champagne.