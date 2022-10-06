Taylour Paige celebrates her 32nd birthday by marrying fashion designer Rivington Starchild

<!–

Taylour Paige is married after a two week engagement.

The Zola actress tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild in front of friends and family. It also happened to be the beauty’s 32nd birthday.

Snaps from the big day were shared on social media by their friend and the bride’s Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, 33.

The Zola star was glowing in a white mermaid wedding dress with a large hood that doubled as a veil.

Her dark logs were styled in a braided updo and she kept her jewelry simple with diamond earrings, a necklace and, of course, her gorgeous Tiffany engagement ring.

The bouquet contained yellow and white flowers.

The groom looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and yellow boutonniere.

The designer put a black hat on his head before the ceremony.

After saying “I do,” the couple entertained their family and friends, including Taylour’s Zola co-star Riley Keough, actress Andrea Ellsworth, artists Sophie Jeanne and Awol Erizku, as well as influencer Melissa Molinaro, at a fun outdoor reception.

Guests were treated to a buffet that allowed them to make their own tacos or bowls.

As they zoomed out on their honeymoon, the jubilant couple shared a video on Rivington’s Instagram Stories, rocking to Jagged Edge’s Let’s Get Married, with Taylour changing the lyrics “Do you think about us finishin’ somethin’ we started so long ago” to ‘we started three months ago.’

As the whirlwind romance was cemented on Wednesday, Taylour surprised her friends and fans when she shared the news of their engagement on social media just two weeks ago by writing: ‘Out of the blue!! You appeared and showed me that the way I love was always the way, because it’s your way too.’

Singing: As links to their honeymoon, the couple rocked out to Jagged Edge’s Let’s Get Married with Taylour changing the lyric “Do you think about us finishin’ somethin’ we started so long ago” to “we started three months ago”