Taylors Lake Shopping Centre alleged stabbing: Five teenage boys charged as man, 19, fights for life

The incident occurred at around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Taylors Lake

Five teenage boys have been charged with a stabbing at a Melbourne shopping center after they collided with two young men, leaving one of them to fight for his life.

One of the men, a 19-year-old from Sunbury, is in critical condition after being stabbed shortly after 7pm on Wednesday in the food court of Taylors Lake Shopping Centre, north of Melbourne.

The teens were arrested outside Watergarden train station a short time later.

Five teenage boys have been charged with a stabbing at Watergardens shopping center (pictured) in Melbourne’s Taylors Lake, with the victim fighting for his life

The boys were arrested at Watergardens train station shortly after the incident on Wednesday (pictured)

The youngest person involved was a 14-year-old boy charged with intentionally causing serious injury and riot, Victoria police said on Thursday.

Four others – three 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old – were all charged with brawling.

They are expected to appear on bail Thursday for a remand hearing.