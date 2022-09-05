Taylor Ward steps out for the first time since giving birth for Jack Grealish’s birthday dinner

Taylor Ward stepped out for the first time since giving birth when she joined her fellow Manchester City WAGs to celebrate Jack Grealish’s birthday dinner on Sunday.

The 24-year-old model wore a leggy outfit in black hot pants and a matching top with red prints when she went to restaurant The Ivy with her footballer husband Riyad Mahrez.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker’s fiancé Annie Kilner, 30, showed off her enviable curves in a charcoal gray shirt and matching trousers while carrying a Selfridges bag.

Rising: Taylor Ward (left) stepped outside for the first time since giving birth as she joined her fellow Manchester City WAGs to celebrate Jack Grealish’s birthday dinner on Sunday

Kyle kept it casual in an oversized white tee and faded jeans, while Kevin De Bruyne wore a baggy dark gray sweater and matching pants.

Kalvin Phillips looked trendy in a cream coat and gray T-shirt, while his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan wore a tight white top and Balenciaga-embellished jeans.

Birthday boy Jack tried to go incognito when he left the diner under an umbrella and hid in the back of a chauffeured Mercedes.

It comes after Taylor revealed on Instagram that she and Riyad welcomed their first child together on July 1, and posted her first photo of the newborn.

Friends: Kyle Walker (left) kept it casual in an oversized white T-shirt and faded jeans, while Kevin De Bruyne (right) wore a baggy dark gray sweater and matching pants

Couple: Kalvin Phillips looked trendy in a cream coat and gray T-shirt, while his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan wore a tight white top and Balenciaga embellished jeans

Taylor shared a photo of her daughter nestled in a crib, and shared a glimpse of the picturesque backdrop of a celebration for her daughter’s arrival.

She captioned it: “Love you for a week. Mila Mahrez 22.07.01.’

Taylor also posted a photo shared by her boyfriend Phoebe Hilton, in which she took the couple staring at baby Mila after Taylor gave birth.

The photo was captioned: ‘Beautiful girl @taylorwardx I have never been so proud of you and feel so lucky to have been able to share the most special time with you… Welcome to the girls Mila baby love you more than of you’ will ever know.’

Stylish: Birthday boy Jack, who wore a blue hoodie with a gold Gucci logo, tried to go incognito as he left the eatery under an umbrella with a friend

Out of the house: he then hid in the back of a Mercedes with driver

Taylor made sure fans on Instagram got insight into her extravagant baby shower.

The model was greeted with a slew of lavish decorations at the bash — including a large balloon arch, expansive pink table, and a three-tier custom cake.

A few weeks earlier, the couple announced the gender of their new arrival in a sweet reveal video.

The star looked over the moon as she and her footballer husband burst open a giant balloon to reveal a shower of pink confetti – indicating they are having a daughter.

Baby news! It comes after Taylor revealed on Instagram that she and Riyadh welcomed their first child together on July 1, and posted her first photo of the newborn

In her post, expectant mother Taylor wrote: ‘baby GIRL.. we can’t wait to meet you’, alongside a heart emoji.

The clip, set to Justin Bieber’s song Everyone, sees the daughter of RHOC star Dawn Ward waiting excitedly, pin in hand as a crowd counted down.

She showed off her growing baby bump in a thigh-length white mini dress that she paired with towering nude heels.

She and her Manchester City player beau popped the balloon and watched as a sea of ​​smaller pink balloons soared into the sky.

Adorable: Taylor shared a photo of her daughter nestled in a baby carrier and shared a glimpse of the picturesque backdrop of a celebration for her daughter’s arrival

The pair then shared a sweet hug amid the happy news, with their nighttime gender reveal taking place next to a swimming pool in Dubai.

The post was met with an abundance of congratulations from Taylor’s fans and showbiz friends.

Taylor announced her pregnancy from the Manchester City player in a sweet Instagram post in February.

She posted a photo of her and Riyadh on the beach in the Maldives, holding baby scan photos while he held her belly.

Capping the happy photo, Taylor wrote affectionately: “Where life begins and love never ends…”

While the baby will be Taylor’s first, Riyad shares two daughters with his ex-wife of six, Rita Johal.

The couple married in a “secret wedding” in 2021, with reports that they married in an Islamic ceremony under Islamic law.

The couple confirmed in January that they are now planning another ceremony in the UK to make their marriage legal in the UK.

The elopement follows their engagement last July, when Riyadh proposed to her with a £400,000 engagement ring.