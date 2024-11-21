Taylor Swift’s surprising new friendship with liberal journalist Ronan Farrow revealed

Taylor Swift’s unlikely friendship with Ronan Farrow is attracting attention after they were spotted partying with famous friends in New York City this week.

Taylor and Ronan, son of Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow and disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen, joined the likes of Faith Hill and Este Haim at new members-only club Chez Margaux on Tuesday night .

An eyewitness said Page six that the billionaire singer, 34, is “very close” to baby Nepo, 36, and that she greeted him warmly when he arrived at the club.

‘Taylor and Ronan seem to be very close friends. They got excited, they hugged, they kissed, and she took his hand and went to the private room with the others,’ they said.

According to the outlet, Taylor, Ronan, Ronan’s partner Hamer Morgenstern, and their group hung out in his ‘private room’ after midnight.

Swift is also said to have met up with Ronan at Chez Margaux earlier this month while meeting up with her friend Zoe Kravitz.

Ronan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and contributing writer for The New Yorker.

He is a staunch liberal who has used his platform to expose abuse in Hollywood, from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein to his own father, accused of sexual misconduct by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

Allen, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, was not charged after a 1993 investigation by Connecticut authorities.

But Ronan and his mother Mia have continued to support Dylan, whose allegations were revisited amid the rise of the #MeToo movement that Ronan helped spearhead.

In 2016, Ronan wrote a powerful piece for The Hollywood Reporter denouncing Allen’s alleged “strange behavior” toward Dylan when he was a seven-year-old boy and insisting that his sister’s accusations were “credible.”

He also accused the press of “silence” victims while protecting “powerful” men, a phenomenon he explores and exposes in his own journalistic work.

Ronan’s investigative reporting in 2017 helped reveal a horrifying 20-year history of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood heavyweights like Weinstein.

For this groundbreaking reporting, Ronan won the Pulitzer Prize for public service.

Ronan is the eldest son of Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow and disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen; (Left to right) Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen, Mia Farrow and Ronan Farrow seen in 1988

Ronan was just 11 years old when he entered Bard College at Simon’s Rock, a private liberal arts college in Massachusetts. He remains the youngest student ever admitted.

At age 15 he graduated from Bard College with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and then went on to study at Yale Law School and the University of Oxford.

He is a Rhodes Scholar and member of the New York Bar, passing shortly after earning a Juris Doctor from Yale.

Even before coming out as gay in 2018, Farrow has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, using his platform to advocate for transgender rights.

He is also a government advisor to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Ronan was previously involved with the Obama administration and is considered by many to be a liberal favorite.

It’s the perfect social element for Swift, who has become increasingly vocal about her progressive political stances after years of silence.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Ronan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and considered a liberal favorite among the Hollywood crowd; seen with actress Natasha Lyonne in 2023

And in a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Swift said she supported Hilary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 election and accused Trump of treating the presidency as “an autocracy.”

Most recently, he made an impassioned endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in which he brutally attacked Trump’s vice president pick JD Vance’s controversial “childless cat lady” comment.

Swift also criticized Trump, who ended up beating Harris in the 2024 presidential race, for “falsely” claiming her support with a series of AI images.

Her lengthy endorsement read in part: “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to defend.”

He also claimed to have “done his research” on Harris and encouraged his fans to do theirs before casting their vote in the 2024 election.

Swift concluded with: “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady.”

Trump’s campaign ignored the endorsement at the time, claiming it was further proof that Swift is part of the “Democratic elite.”

While not much is known about the origin of Swift’s friendship with Ronan, she previously revealed in 2020 that Swift was a fan of his #MeToo advocacy.

In a tweet, he said Swift wrote him a ‘letter’ about her 2019 New York Times best-selling book Catch and Kill, which explores Harvey Weinstein’s abuse.

Swift has a direct connection to the #MeToo movement, having won a sexual assault case in 2017 against former radio personality David Mueller, whom she accused of groping her butt four years earlier.

Mueller was forced to pay Swift a token dollar in damages.

He didn’t share what Swift wrote to him.