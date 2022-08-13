Taylor Swift’s Directing Debut All Too We Qualifies For Oscar Consideration

Taylor Swift’s heartbreaking short film, inspired by the extended version of her hit breakup ballad All Too Well. officially eligible for Oscar consideration.

The 32-year-old pop star’s directorial debut, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, qualifies in the best live action short film category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the newspaper, the romantic drama, which lasts fifteen minutes, is about “a bubbly, inquisitive young woman who comes all the way out of her valley.”

Over the past two months, the Grammy winner has shed light on her filming process as a first director with appearances at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During an appearance on Meyers’ late night talk show in November, Swift noted that she was interested in working with people she personally admired.

“I like working with friends or people I think would be excited to work with me,” she said.

The You Belong With Me singer said at the time that she was happy to have worked with people who would help her through the filming process.

‘I’ve never made a short film. I had to reach people who might believe I was capable of it. I’m just blown away by what they did – they went out and left it all on the pitch,” she said.

The songwriter’s short film premiered in November 2021 and is based on the extended version of Swift’s 2012 song of the same name.

The song, All Too Well, is believed to be based on the singer’s short-lived relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom she was in a relationship from October 2010 to January 2011.

Still, Swift faces some fierce competition, including Kendrick Lamar, the creator of To Pimp a Butterfly, who has his own live-action short film under consideration.

The native Compton’s film is titled We Cry Together. It lasts only six minutes, but fulfilled the requirement, like Swift’s, that it be in theaters for at least a week.

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin and tennis phenom Naomi Osaka are also involved in shorts.

38 at the Garden tells the story of Jeremy Lin’s foray into basketball for a short time in the early 2010s. The former New York Knicks star gave a rare interview for the short.

Osaka was executive producer of the short film Mink! which tells the story of Patsy Takemoto Mink. Mink was the first woman of color to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ben Proudfoot, who won best short documentary at this year’s The Queen of Basketball ceremony, is somehow involved with both Mink! and 38 in the Garden.

Major celebrities have won the Oscars for short films in recent years, including Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant for the animated short Dear Basketball and Sounds of Metal actor Riz Ahmed for The Long Goodbye.