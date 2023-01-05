Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson is the world’s third richest pet worth a whopping $97 million

She was knocked out of the top spot by cat star Nala, worth $100 million, and German Shepherd named Gunther VI, worth a whopping $500 million

Benson, the third richest pet in the world, starred in videos and advertisements alongside Swift

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift’s cat, is now the world’s third richest pet with an estimated net worth of $97 million.

Olivia Benson, a Scottish Fold, collects millions of likes on Instagram and the famous cat has found success by starring in several music videos and advertisements alongside Swift.

But Swift’s cat was knocked out of first place by Instagram cat star Nala, who is in second place, and a German Shepherd named Gunther VI from Italy, who is the world’s richest pet, according to a report from All about cats.

Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift’s cat, is now the world’s third richest pet with an estimated net worth of $97 million

In 2020, Swift posted a photo of the cat sitting up with her legs spread on the couch, which garnered more than two million likes on her Instagram page

The cat Nala became a social media sensation after her owners Varisiri Methachittiphan and Shannon Ellis posted photos of her from their home in LA.

Nala, a mix of Siamese and Tabby, has a net worth of $100 million and was adopted by the couple from an animal shelter when she was a kitten.

But Nala and Olivia Benson were knocked out of the top spot for the world’s richest pet by the dog Gunther VI, who is worth $500 million.

The German Shepherd is owned by the Gunther Corporation, which also manages the dog’s estate and fortune.

Nala, a mix of Siamese and Tabby, has a net worth of $100 million and was adopted by the couple from an animal shelter when she was a kitten

But Nala and Olivia Benson were knocked out of the top spot for the world’s richest pet by dog ​​Gunther VI (pictured), who is worth $500 million

The company has invested in real estate, making Gunther VI five times richer than number two on the list.

Meanwhile, Olivia Benson, Swift’s cat, made her fortune making a merchandise line, in addition to appearing in many big-budget ads alongside Swift, including for Diet Coke in 2014.

The cat can also be seen in Swift’s music videos, including “Blank Space” and “Me!”.

Meanwhile, Swift’s cat Olivia Benson made her fortune making a merchandise line, in addition to appearing in many big budget ads alongside Swift, including for Diet Coke in 2014

In 2020, Swift posted a photo of the cat sitting up with her legs spread on the couch, which garnered over two million likes on her Instagram page.

According to All About Cats, Benson, Nala, and Gunther VI beat other pets, such as Oprah Winfrey’s five dogs.

In a tie for fourth place were Winfrey’s dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke for $30 million; Pomeranian Jiffpom for $25 million; the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, for $13 million; and the late actress Betty White’s dog, Pontiac, for $5 million.