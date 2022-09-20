Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn poses for selfies as he attends Catherine Loves Birdy premiere

Joe Alwyn was once the gentleman when he posed for selfies with fans at the London premiere of his new film Catherine Called Birdie on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actor cut a neat figure as he walked the red carpet without his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, 32.

Joe donned a sharp black suit with metal trim for the occasion and layered the look over a pricey Prada t-shirt.

To recover from the London chill, he also opted for a smart gray knitted cardigan.

The Harriet star completed the look with a pair of patent Chelsea boots as he swept his blonde hair to the side.

Joe beamed as he posed for photos with eager fans before heading inside to enjoy the film.

Written and directed by Girls creator Lena, the medieval comedy is based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel of the same name.

And 18-year-old Bella Ramsey plays the title character, a teenage girl living in 13th-century England.

The official synopsis reads: ‘When her father, Sir Rollo (Andrew Scott), is in danger of losing everything thanks to his extreme spending, he tries to marry her off to a rich man, though she leans on a series of playful pranks to save her. herself from marrying someone she despises’.

Joe plays Catherine’s beloved uncle, while Billie Piper, Russell Brand and Ralph Ineson are among the star cast.

Splitting their time between the US and London, Joe and pop princess Taylor have kept their relationship very private for the past year amid engagement and wedding rumours.

In September 2018, the Mary Queen of Scots actor first spoke about their decision to keep the relationship private in talks with the British Fashion.

“I know people want to know that side of things. I think we’ve been very private with success and that has now dawned on people… but I prefer to talk about work,” he said.

And months later, he continued to defend to… Esquire why they chose not to go public with their relationship anymore.

“I didn’t take any advice on that,” he said when asked whether or not he’d been given any advice on navigating a high-profile relationship.

‘…Because I know how I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line about what someone should share, or feel they should share, and what they don’t want to and don’t have to do.’

By March 2019, rumors of engagement began to swirl after an insider told Us Weekly that the singer was all the way with Joe.

“Taylor’s friends are all about proposing and how she really wants to marry Joe. He’s her dream man.’

In an interview in August 2019 with the guard Taylor insisted she is no longer sharing because the relationship is “out of question.”

“I’ve learned that when I do that, people think it’s up for debate, and our relationship isn’t up for debate,” she said, adding that it’s a “boundary” she’s set for herself that makes her life “manageable.” ‘ stays. ‘

But she publicly thanked him when she took home the Grammy for Album Of The Year last year, and just two months later it was reported that they had “discussed future plans” and that she could see herself marrying Joe one day,” the statement said. BBC. Entertainment tonight.

Most recently, Joe told WSJ Magazine in April, “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’m engaged, I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say it.’

Catherine Called Birdy is limited in theaters September 23, before streaming on Prime Video October 7.