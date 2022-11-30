Taylor Swift tops Spotify Wrapped 2022 in the UK

Taylor Swift is the UK’s most listened-to artist of 2022 Spotify, while Harry Styles bagged most popular song with As It Was

Taylor Swift is the UK’s most popular Spotify artist of 2022. Harry Styles was the most listened song.

It is the culmination of a remarkable few month for Taylor. Midnights, Taylor’s first album, was released in October. This accelerated Taylor to more than 805m streams across the UK.

A global campaign was conducted to coincide with the album’s release. Spotify billboards appeared around the globe in anticipation of the release.

Taylor is joined by five British musicians in the Top 10 Artists listened To by UK Fans: Ed Sheeran (Ed), Harry, Dave and Arctic Monkeys. This announcement was made as part Spotify’s Wrapped announcement.

Harry’s smash single As It Was is currently the most streamed song on the streamer. It has surpassed 97 million streams in the UK during 2022.

Glass Animals’ Heat Waves is joined by Dave’s Starlight, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, and Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under.

Harry’s success was further enhanced in 2022 when Harry’s third studio release Harry’s House became the top-selling album on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran’s Equals was second in popularity, followed by Lin Manuel Miranda’s Encanto and Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR. Taylor’s Midnights was third.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, topped the charts for most-streamed artists globally with over 18 billion streams.

The first artist to be awarded the number one spot in three consecutive years is the rapper.

Harry’s song “As It Was”, which mirrors his popularity in the UK has won the title of the most streamed song worldwide with 1.6 billion streams in 2022. This caps a year when the singer was almost always in the headlines.

Top Artists in Britain 1. Taylor Swift 2. Drake 3. Ed Sheeran 4. Harry Styles 5. Kanye West 6. The Weeknd 7. Dave 8. Eminem 9. Arctic Monkeys 10. D-Block Europe

Heatwaves by Glass Animals continues to be a slow-burn success, coming in at number 2 (1.1bn streams), while Bad Bunny’s dominance can be seen with three songs in the top 10.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is the UK’s most popular. Steven Bartlett’s The Diary Of A Chief Executive and Off Menu With Ed Gamble and James Acaster are also top-three.

Last month, Taylor became the first artist in music history to claim the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

On Twitter, she wrote: “10 out 10 of the Hot 100?” My 10th album? I AM IN SHAMBLES.

Pop culture has taken to the streets with the smash hit release of her 10th studio album, which she released on October 21.

Taylor accomplished the record-breaking feat with 10 songs from Midnights, unseating the rapper Drake, 36, who achieved nine of the Top 10 slots for one week in 2021.

Taylor, along with Drake, also won the title of Most Hot 100 Titles in a Single Week.

The historic seven-day victory of the singer includes almost too many historical achievements to mention. She also achieved the largest week of album sales in seven years.

Taylor’s huge fanbase continues to grow and Taylor has been hinting that she is planning a tour.

The rumors finally ended last month as the superstar announced that she would be going on a worldwide tour supporting Midnights.

Taylor announced the exciting news on The Graham Norton Show. Taylor said that there were no set dates yet, but fans can expect her highly anticipated tour to take place’soonish’.

She “We will sometime soonish,” he said. It will happen. It will be done and it will prove to be a great experience.