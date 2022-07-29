Taylor Swift thanks Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart for listening to rerecordings of her songs

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her boyfriend Dwayne Johnson after he and Kevin Hart showed their support for her music in a new video.

The 50-year-old wrestler-turned-actor and 43-year-old comedian were able to enjoy some of her tunes in a humorous video The Rock posted to his Instagram account on Thursday.

Taylor, 32, saluted the stars for listening to her “ethically responsible” re-recordings, which she undertook after her masters were bought from under her.

Big Fans: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart revealed that re-recorded versions of Taylor Swift’s songs Bad Blood and Message In A Bottle would be featured in their new movie DC League Of Super-Pets in an Instagram video posted Thursday by the wrestler

In the video, Dwayne and Kevin sat side by side as they relaxed between interviews during their publicity tour for their new animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets.

“DJ, what are you listening to?” Kevin shouts, who has his AirPods in and can’t hear anything.

“Bad Blood,” Dwayne informs him, before adding that it’s “Taylor’s Version.”

But the comedian pretended not to hear his costar. ‘Go to the doctor. Your blood isn’t as bad as you think. You just need a break, buddy,” he yelled.

Later, still unable to hear, he adds, “Taylor has no bad blood. You do. Don’t involve her in this.’

Kevin reveals that he is also a Swifty and listens to Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version), which was previously released on the re-recorded version of her hit album Red.

Meanwhile, Bad Blood, originally on Taylor’s 1989 album, has not yet been released as a single in the new version.

However, Dwayne and Kevin have revealed that viewers of Super-Pets will hear both songs in the film, with Message In A Bottle over the end credits.

“Obviously @kevinhart has problems (being an asshole) and I don’t think we can solve them…” Dwayne joked in his caption. “Pumped to have my friend, @TaylorSwift’s numbers in our #DCSuperPets!”

Taylor returned the favor in a comment she posted on TikTok.

‘Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethical versions of my songs’ [smiley face with sunglasses]. Good luck with filming!! You’re the man,” she wrote.

She and de Rock previously worked together in early 2020 when he made a cameo appearance in her video for her song The Man.

The hitmaker was in the process of re-recording her catalog after talent manager and record executive Scooter Braun bought her older master recordings.

She claimed that she had tried to buy her recordings for years, but her label had refused to sell them unless she committed to record several more albums for them.

Since releasing re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red, Taylor has been encouraging her fans to listen to the nearly identical new versions in order to deprive Braun and her old label of the revenues from the originals.